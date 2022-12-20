ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restonnow.com

New agreement will keep Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne in 2023

Despite a hiccup in the planning process, the popular Reston Farmers Market will remain at the Lake Anne Plaza next year. Last week, the Fairfax County Park Authority signed a new use agreement with the Lake Anne Reston Condominium Association (LARCA) to continue the market at its longstanding location in 2023.
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

Reston Comprehensive Plan hearings slated for spring

The next step in a major rewrite of Reston’s Comprehensive Plan is on the horizon. At a media briefing earlier this week, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn said that the draft plan is slated for public hearings before the Fairfax County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in April and May.
RESTON, VA
Voice of America

A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities

The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
Fairfax Times

Mount Vernon Rec Center to close

The Mount Vernon Rec Center will close its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 for an extensive renovation and expansion project expected to last two years. “The decision to close the entire facility for two years was a tough one, but it is the best option when it comes to delivering the most desirable outcome and limiting the impact of the closure on our customers,” said Fairfax County Park Authority Director Jai Cole. “We have worked very hard to create a schedule that has enabled the facility to remain open for as long as possible prior to construction and to condense the closure period as much. While we understand that the temporary closing is challenging, we very much look forward to delivering a top-notch, state-of-the-art facility that will serve this community well into the future.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Construction crews making progress on new Ashburn Rec Center

Many residents in Ashburn and the surrounding area are eagerly counting down until 2025 when the mammoth new Ashburn Recreation Center is expected to come online. The Burn has been following its progress for years and now we have a first update on construction. Loudoun County officials shared that installation...
ASHBURN, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up

Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Santa's Christmas Eve Water-Skiing Makes a Splash in Alexandria

Santa Claus braved Saturday’s cold to celebrate the holidays by water-skiing on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. The 37th annual Water-Skiing Santa show took place in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m. The event is considered an Alexandria tradition. The "Santa News Network" livestreamed and announced the event from...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Rainy Day Ahead — “Rain spreads over the area during the morning and becomes heavy at times during the midday to afternoon. Any isolated pockets of freezing rain well west or northwest dwindle quickly. Rain could even linger through the evening. Pretty much a washout.” [Capital Weather Gang]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap

During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
restonnow.com

FCPS collective bargaining proposal ready for school board consideration

More than a year after Fairfax County government workers got collective bargaining rights, a proposal could extend the option to their public school counterparts. After months of work, Fairfax County Public School administrators presented a draft resolution to the school board last week that would let employees organize and elect a union to negotiate labor contracts, setting terms for pay, benefits and work conditions.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval

(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Washington City Paper

Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’

One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
WASHINGTON, DC
Uplift Loudoun

Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons

If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home

Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy