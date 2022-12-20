The Mount Vernon Rec Center will close its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 for an extensive renovation and expansion project expected to last two years. “The decision to close the entire facility for two years was a tough one, but it is the best option when it comes to delivering the most desirable outcome and limiting the impact of the closure on our customers,” said Fairfax County Park Authority Director Jai Cole. “We have worked very hard to create a schedule that has enabled the facility to remain open for as long as possible prior to construction and to condense the closure period as much. While we understand that the temporary closing is challenging, we very much look forward to delivering a top-notch, state-of-the-art facility that will serve this community well into the future.”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO