restonnow.com
New agreement will keep Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne in 2023
Despite a hiccup in the planning process, the popular Reston Farmers Market will remain at the Lake Anne Plaza next year. Last week, the Fairfax County Park Authority signed a new use agreement with the Lake Anne Reston Condominium Association (LARCA) to continue the market at its longstanding location in 2023.
restonnow.com
Reston Comprehensive Plan hearings slated for spring
The next step in a major rewrite of Reston’s Comprehensive Plan is on the horizon. At a media briefing earlier this week, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn said that the draft plan is slated for public hearings before the Fairfax County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in April and May.
fredericksburg.today
Listen: Town Talk/Techs in the Burg
WATCH: You know how you feel when you find the perfect gift…how does the store owner who sold you that gift feel?
Voice of America
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities
The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
Fairfax Times
Mount Vernon Rec Center to close
The Mount Vernon Rec Center will close its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 for an extensive renovation and expansion project expected to last two years. “The decision to close the entire facility for two years was a tough one, but it is the best option when it comes to delivering the most desirable outcome and limiting the impact of the closure on our customers,” said Fairfax County Park Authority Director Jai Cole. “We have worked very hard to create a schedule that has enabled the facility to remain open for as long as possible prior to construction and to condense the closure period as much. While we understand that the temporary closing is challenging, we very much look forward to delivering a top-notch, state-of-the-art facility that will serve this community well into the future.”
theburn.com
Construction crews making progress on new Ashburn Rec Center
Many residents in Ashburn and the surrounding area are eagerly counting down until 2025 when the mammoth new Ashburn Recreation Center is expected to come online. The Burn has been following its progress for years and now we have a first update on construction. Loudoun County officials shared that installation...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up
Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
NBC Washington
Santa's Christmas Eve Water-Skiing Makes a Splash in Alexandria
Santa Claus braved Saturday’s cold to celebrate the holidays by water-skiing on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. The 37th annual Water-Skiing Santa show took place in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m. The event is considered an Alexandria tradition. The "Santa News Network" livestreamed and announced the event from...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Rainy Day Ahead — “Rain spreads over the area during the morning and becomes heavy at times during the midday to afternoon. Any isolated pockets of freezing rain well west or northwest dwindle quickly. Rain could even linger through the evening. Pretty much a washout.” [Capital Weather Gang]
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap
During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
restonnow.com
FCPS collective bargaining proposal ready for school board consideration
More than a year after Fairfax County government workers got collective bargaining rights, a proposal could extend the option to their public school counterparts. After months of work, Fairfax County Public School administrators presented a draft resolution to the school board last week that would let employees organize and elect a union to negotiate labor contracts, setting terms for pay, benefits and work conditions.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
alxnow.com
Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval
(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
WHSV
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons
If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
WTOP
A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home
Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
