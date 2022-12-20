Read full article on original website
Reston Comprehensive Plan hearings slated for spring
The next step in a major rewrite of Reston’s Comprehensive Plan is on the horizon. At a media briefing earlier this week, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn said that the draft plan is slated for public hearings before the Fairfax County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in April and May.
Morning Notes
Rainy Day Ahead — “Rain spreads over the area during the morning and becomes heavy at times during the midday to afternoon. Any isolated pockets of freezing rain well west or northwest dwindle quickly. Rain could even linger through the evening. Pretty much a washout.” [Capital Weather Gang]
FCPS collective bargaining proposal ready for school board consideration
More than a year after Fairfax County government workers got collective bargaining rights, a proposal could extend the option to their public school counterparts. After months of work, Fairfax County Public School administrators presented a draft resolution to the school board last week that would let employees organize and elect a union to negotiate labor contracts, setting terms for pay, benefits and work conditions.
Fairfax County’s 2023 delegate races hint at battles between Democratic incumbents
Seven incumbent delegates have confirmed to FFXnow that they are gearing up to run in 2023, the first election since redistricting. With all 100 Virginia House of Delegate seats up for a vote next November, a number of incumbents representing parts of Fairfax County — all Democrats — have started making plans to run for reelection in the recently redrawn districts, including:
