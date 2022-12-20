Seven incumbent delegates have confirmed to FFXnow that they are gearing up to run in 2023, the first election since redistricting. With all 100 Virginia House of Delegate seats up for a vote next November, a number of incumbents representing parts of Fairfax County — all Democrats — have started making plans to run for reelection in the recently redrawn districts, including:

