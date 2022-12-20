Read full article on original website
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
kiow.com
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
kchanews.com
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
Updated: 8:50 p.m. Latest Road Condition Report
(Des Moines) Southwest Iowa roads are completely covered and partially covered with snow at this hour. A winter storm warning is in effect for tonight, with at least moderate snow expected. For the latest road conditions go to 511ia.org.
Update: Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service forecasts possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times on Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected, with wind chills falling 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week.
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
weareiowa.com
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
iheart.com
No One Injured in Tuesday Morning Fire in Marshalltown
(Marshalltown, IA) -- The Marshalltown Fire Department says an improperly used wood burning stove caused a fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 7am in the 200 block of 10th Avenue. Cold temperatures caused a fire hydrant failure, but the fire was still able to be put out quickly. Firefighters did not find anyone inside the building, and no one was hurt.
KCCI.com
Ankeny man identified in deadly single-vehicle crash
NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident
(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
School closes due to too many sick kids
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The “tripledemic” has been a triple headache for school administrators and families. A series of illnesses (RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19) has challenged immune systems. Knoxville Community School District administrators decided to extend the upcoming holiday break by a day due to illness and the pending bad weather. The […]
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) — Police now say a man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is also dead. Police say Jason Rothman shot Danielle Remily and Emma Parker to death at a home in the 26-hundred block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. Police say Rothman shot himself at a nearby park. He later died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Remily used to have a relationship.
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Iowa
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Iowa supermarket location in Windsor Heights.
Second driver in deadly Des Moines street racing crash arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested. Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, […]
cbs2iowa.com
Fire crews respond to house fire in Marshalltown
The Marshalltown Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 200 block of 10th avenue in Marshalltown early Tuesday morning. The call came in around 7:07 a.m. and due to a language barrier during the 911 call the fire department was initially dispatched to a utility pole on fire at the address.
