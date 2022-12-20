ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?

Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock

Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?

A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

These Lubbock Parks Are Getting Bathroom Replacements

About nine months ago people went crazy about the bathrooms at the parks in Lubbock. They were saying for months that the City of Lubbock wasn't cleaning any of their bathrooms. You can see some of those pictures below. After this news came out at least one park restroom saw...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Army Dad Returns to Lubbock to Surprise Family Before Holidays

December is the time of the year for many children to ask Santa for that one special gift but some children will ask for something a little bit more. One Lubbock family is currently celebrating extra early, just ahead of the holidays, after receiving a gift that was just a little bit more than expected.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas

An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Top 5 Signs Your Neighbor is a Total Scrooge This Holiday Season

We are just days away from Christmas which for some people is super exciting but for a select few out there can be summed up into one phrase. BAH HUMBUG! It's true there are a few people out there that just don't like Christmas, they can be called a Grinch or classically a Scrooge. Based off the book character Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. There are some tell signs though that someone might just be a Scrooge and dislike the winter holidays all together.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy