We are just days away from Christmas which for some people is super exciting but for a select few out there can be summed up into one phrase. BAH HUMBUG! It's true there are a few people out there that just don't like Christmas, they can be called a Grinch or classically a Scrooge. Based off the book character Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. There are some tell signs though that someone might just be a Scrooge and dislike the winter holidays all together.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO