Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?
Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock
Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
Some City Of Lubbock Offices Closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to...
Lubbock’s Spirit Ranch Hosts Fabulous ‘Old Hollywood’ New Year’s Eve Event
I'm pretty ready to ring in the new year. 2022 wasn't my best year, and I know I'm not alone. It's time for a fresh start!. If you are looking around town in Lubbock for somewhere to toast at midnight, you might want to check out the Old Hollywood New Year's Eve event at Spirit Ranch.
Another Landmark Lubbock Institution Has Closed It’s Doors For The Final Time
And so it goes. Another Texas Tech institution is no more. First, it was the iconic Double T scoreboard (which is being replaced with the upgrade of Jones AT&T Stadium). Now, after announcing that they were closing, the Varsity Bookstore is officially done after 88 years serving Texas Tech students and fans.
Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?
A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
These Lubbock Parks Are Getting Bathroom Replacements
About nine months ago people went crazy about the bathrooms at the parks in Lubbock. They were saying for months that the City of Lubbock wasn't cleaning any of their bathrooms. You can see some of those pictures below. After this news came out at least one park restroom saw...
Army Dad Returns to Lubbock to Surprise Family Before Holidays
December is the time of the year for many children to ask Santa for that one special gift but some children will ask for something a little bit more. One Lubbock family is currently celebrating extra early, just ahead of the holidays, after receiving a gift that was just a little bit more than expected.
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
Drunk Lubbock man Found Passed out in Vehicle After Night out
A Lubbock man was found in a vehicle after striking the owner. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched a residence in the 5700 block of Itasca Street shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 21. KAMC news reported that the victim in this case told officers that they knew the suspect,...
University Medical Center is Ringing in the Holidays Big Time
This holiday season University Medical Center has been going far and beyond to do what they can for their patients. For the first time since 2019 Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, were able to visit children at UMC's Children's Hospital and even wore masks in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Not...
Top 5 Signs Your Neighbor is a Total Scrooge This Holiday Season
We are just days away from Christmas which for some people is super exciting but for a select few out there can be summed up into one phrase. BAH HUMBUG! It's true there are a few people out there that just don't like Christmas, they can be called a Grinch or classically a Scrooge. Based off the book character Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. There are some tell signs though that someone might just be a Scrooge and dislike the winter holidays all together.
Police Arrest Lubbock man for Taking Money From Deceased Father
A Lubbock man that was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has been arrested. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. was initially wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office after asking the community for help in locating him. KAMC news reported that back on...
