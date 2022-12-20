Read full article on original website
Is it still possible to be ‘fully vaccinated?’
When the vaccines against COVID-19 first came out, health officials advised everyone get "fully vaccinated" as soon as they were eligible. At the time, that meant two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's safe to say that things have changed since then.
NBC Connecticut
FDA Changes Plan B Packaging to Clarify That It Is Not an Abortion Pill
The Food and Drug Administration is changing the informational packaging of the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B One-Step, to clarify that it is not an abortion pill. Plan B works by stopping or delaying the release of an egg from the ovary, not by causing an abortion, the agency said.
NBC Connecticut
Most Supply Chain Managers Expect Problems to Continue at Least Through 2024
More than half of logistics managers surveyed by CNBC do not expect the supply chain to return to normal until 2024 or after. The dour outlook comes after almost three years of global supply chain problems. Bloated inventories have kept warehouses packed, and respondents said they saw a 400% increase...
