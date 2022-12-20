Good2Know: Explaining the TikTok Ban Proposal by Lawmakers

"The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative.Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.The announcement was made one month after the state's Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal...
"By Kevin FrekingA $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown.The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.Passage of the bill represented a closing act for Rep. Nancy Pelosi's second stint as House speaker, and for the Democratic majority she led back to power in the 2018 election. Republicans will take control of the House next year and Rep. Kevin McCarthy is...
"The Senate voted to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill Thursday afternoon, successfully averting a partial government shutdown.The Senate voted 68-29 to pass the spending bill that includes $772 billion for non-defense domestic programs and $858 billion in defense funding. Additionally, the bill includes $45 billion in assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight off Russia since the invasion began 10 months ago.Other notable provisions include banning the use of TikTok on federal government devices and an overhaul to the Electoral Count Act aimed at preventing another Jan. 6.The massive legislation, more than 4,000 pages long, funds the government until September of 2023. If passed by the House of Representative and signed by President Joe Biden, the bill will successfully avert a partial government shutdown as funding is set to expire on Friday at midnight. The House will now get the chance to vote on the bill before the incoming winter storm rolls in. Once the House passes the bill, it will be sent to Biden’s desk to be signed into law.Updated: With Cheddar write-through."
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congress is considering legislation to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices. The Senate passed the bill Thursday. But, Mississippi could soon do the same at the state level. It could be nothing more than mindless scrolling. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m guilty of watching TikTok,”...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has implemented a ban on TikTok in the state’s executive branch, citing security concerns over Chinese-based owner ByteDance. In a news release on Tuesday, Hogan, whose second term as governor of Maryland ends next month, issued an emergency cybersecurity directive that would prohibit state employees from using certain Chinese and…
One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.
Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages.
The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are sharing their thoughts on the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which is expected to head quickly to President Biden's desk for his signature. Both senators provided the following statement after the...
The sprawling government funding package Congress unveiled early Tuesday includes critical nutrition provisions that anti-hunger advocates say would ensure millions of children have access to healthy food when school is out for the summer. If it is signed into law, the omnibus bill would address the summer food gap low-income...
If we’ve learned anything from the midterm elections, it’s that the American people will not tolerate the chaos and tragedies that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has wreaked. Americans across the country, from California to Kentucky, don’t want politicians intruding on their reproductive healthcare...
Two Republican congressmen in Wisconsin joined the state’s three Democrats in voting to approve Thursday a bill that protects same-sex and inter-racial marriage across the country. In the U.S. House of Representatives, 39 Republicans joined all 219 Democratic colleagues to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, including U.S. Rep....
Oregon's attorney general on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court judge's decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week.The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines, was due to take effect Thursday, but Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it on Tuesday, just hours after a federal court ruled in favor of the law.The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong. “Magazine capacity restrictions and permitting requirements have a proven track record: they save lives!”...
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
"By Jonel AlecciaA new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient.Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.As a result, several companies — including national restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A and bread makers that stock grocery shelves and serve schools...
"By Heather Hollingsworth and Jill Bleedravelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a “bomb cyclone” that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours.The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. There were already widespread disruptions in flights and train travel.“This is not like a snow day when you...
"MOVIE BIZ INTRIGUE AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, was reportedly in talks with Cineworld theaters, the second-largest movie theater chain, to purchase some of its assets, but negotiations fizzled. Cineworld is currently undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so the deal might have given the company a financial lifeline. Alas, no agreement was reached, and the SEC filing noted that "at this time negotiations are not continuing."WORK OUT ON… NETFLIX In a play to offer customers more interactive content, Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its streaming lineup. The companies are following the lead of...
The House gave final passage on Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage in federal law and sent the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. The vote was 258 to 169, with all Democrats and 39 Republicans in favor. All five Oklahomans in the House, all Republicans, voted against. The Senate approved the bill last week after adding protections for religious objections. Both of Oklahoma’s senators voted against it.
