Good2Know: Explaining the TikTok Ban Proposal by Lawmakers

"The Senate voted to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill Thursday afternoon, successfully averting a partial government shutdown.The Senate voted 68-29 to pass the spending bill that includes $772 billion for non-defense domestic programs and $858 billion in defense funding. Additionally, the bill includes $45 billion in assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight off Russia since the invasion began 10 months ago.Other notable provisions include banning the use of TikTok on federal government devices and an overhaul to the Electoral Count Act aimed at preventing another Jan. 6.The massive legislation, more than 4,000 pages long, funds the government until September of 2023. If passed by the House of Representative and signed by President Joe Biden, the bill will successfully avert a partial government shutdown as funding is set to expire on Friday at midnight. The House will now get the chance to vote on the bill before the incoming winter storm rolls in. Once the House passes the bill, it will be sent to Biden’s desk to be signed into law.Updated: With Cheddar write-through."

2 DAYS AGO