Oklahoma State

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the "Mean Girls" alum would announce a "Falling for Christmas" sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The "Freaky Friday" star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Dating Life Updates Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

We're swiping right for Emily Ratajkowski. After all, the model recently shared she's on dating apps for the first time amid a sparking romance with Pete Davidson. During a Dec. 22 episode of her podcast 'High Low', Ratajkowski—who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—explained what ultimately drew her to download the unnamed app.
Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight. After a commenter expressed concern over "The Office" alum's eating habits in a recent Instagram post, she is making it clear that there is no reason to be alarmed. In the Dec. 21 post in question, Kaling shared a carousel of pics from a night out with a pal surrounded by pizza, pasta and chicken wings with the caption, "Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener."

