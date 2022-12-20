Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO