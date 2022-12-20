ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Wednesday with Biden, address Congress

By Joey Garrison, Maureen Groppe and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress Wednesday in his first trip outside his country since Russia began its violent invasion of Ukraine in February.

Biden invited Zelenskyy to Washington to reinforce the U.S. "stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes," according to a senior Biden administration official who discussed the trip on the condition of anonymity.

During their meeting, Biden will commit $2 billion in additional U.S. security assistance to send Patriot antimissile batteries to Ukraine amid the bombardment of cities by Russian missiles and drones. Biden and Zelenskky will also hold a joint press conference.

Zelenskyy's joint address to Congress, set for later in the evening, comes as lawmakers prepare to vote on an additional $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. has provided about $68 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since violence between it and Russia renewed.

More: Plotting the locations of 'one of the biggest rocket attacks' Russia has unleashed on Ukraine

Zelenskyy's visit will mark the 300th day since Russia invaded Ukraine. In a letter , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested lawmakers should travel to Washington Wednesday for a "very special focus on democracy" that night.

"America and the world are in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people," Pelosi said in a letter inviting Zelenskyy to address Congress. "In the face of Putin's horrific atrocities, Ukrainian freedom fighters have inspired the world with an iron will and an unbreakable spirit  fighting back against Russia's brutal, unjustified invasion."

Zelenskyy's trip will be the first time the Ukrainian president has left his country since Russia's attack. But it is not the first time he has visited the U.S. - he met with Biden in September 2021, posing in the Oval Office for photos with the president and discussing matters of state relevant to both nations.

Biden and Zelenskyy discussed the upcoming visit during a Dec. 11 phone call, according to the official, and the White House formally extended the invitation last Wednesday. Zelenskyy accepted Sunday. The U.S. consulted with Zelenskyy on security parameters, the official said, and Zelenskyy signed off.

Biden and Zelenskyy will discuss "every element" of Russia's war in Ukraine including "where the war goes from here," the official said.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ukraine's retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and it came some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine — in breach of international law — and declared them Russian territory. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

White House spokesman John Kirby, speaking at a briefing last week , said the Biden administration has "no expectation" that winter will quell fighting in the region.

"No indications, certainly no expectations, that by year's end there will be an end of war," Kirby said. "None of the indicators are pointing in that direction."

Lawmakers are rushing to pass before Christmas a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes $45 billion for Ukraine, a boost from the $37 billion Biden had requested for the latest round of assistance. The increase comes amid concern that funding may be harder to pass next year when Republicans take control of the House.

More: Russian Strike: 60 missiles launched into four Ukraine cities

In a video released Tuesday by his office, Zelenskyy hinted at his trip to the U.S. as he was handed a Ukrainian flag while he was in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut,

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelenskyy said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army, and our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint – it is not enough.”

The mobile Patriot missile system is one of the most advanced in the U.S. arsenal and can shoot down aircraft or ballistic missiles in all weather conditions.

Ukraine is desperate for air defense systems to counter the barrage of Russian missiles and drones aimed at power stations and other civilian targets. U.S. officials credit Ukraine’s ingenuity with older, Soviet-era air defense systems for denying Russia the ability to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.

Patriot batteries are in high demand around the world and require extensive training to operate.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Wednesday with Biden, address Congress

