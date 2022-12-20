ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Appeals court invalidates federal license for Conowingo Dam

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court invalidated a federal license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland on Tuesday, sending it back to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for further proceedings.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with environmental groups that FERC exceeded its authority when it approved a 50-year license last year without including the water quality certification that Maryland issued in 2018.

Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, ShoreRivers, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation challenged the state’s Conowingo Dam settlement with Constellation Energy, arguing that it failed to protect water quality in the Susquehanna River, the Chesapeake Bay’s primary tributary.

“Maryland leaders now have the opportunity to directly address the negative downstream impacts of the dam through a new license complete with a state water quality certification,” said Alison Prost, the bay foundation’s vice president of environmental protection and restoration.

Paul Adams, a spokesman for Constellation, said the company is still reviewing the court order, but it was surprised and disappointed in the decision.

“No one who cares about clean air and the health of the Chesapeake Bay should be cheering this decision, which potentially jeopardizes the state’s largest source of renewable energy and could disrupt up to $700 million that Constellation pledged for environmental programs, projects and other payments that directly benefit water quality, aquatic life and citizens living on and near the bay,” Adams said in a statement.

The $700 million in funding includes $225 million from a settlement agreement with the state, up to $300 million from a settlement agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and about $175 million from FERC license requirements for recreational facilities and environmental requirements, Adams noted.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
PIX11

Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling […]
NEW YORK STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

D.C. Circuit Says FERC Exceeded Power in Licensing Maryland Dam

On Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order in Waterkeepers Chesapeake, et al v. FERC holding that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) exceeded its authority under the Clean Water Act when issuing a license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland. According to the order, the...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?

It looks as though there will be no end to the fallout from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s majority opinion in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen holding that gun control regulations are “presumptively” unconstitutional unless they are sufficiently “analogous” to a 19th century law. The Court’s requirement of a close historical comparator has turned out to be almost impossible to satisfy, causing lower courts to invalidate or question otherwise reasonable laws prohibiting the obliteration of guns’ serial numbers and firearm possession by convicted felons or domestic abusers.
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy