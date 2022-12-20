Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
MySanAntonio
Whee! Call Dibs on This Texas Megamansion With a Hidden Waterslide for $20M
A marvelous mansion in Southlake, TX, is so big and bountiful, it even caught the eye of Tracy Tutor from Bravo's “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”. She’s co-listing the 31,234-square-foot property, built in 2016 and located on the outskirts of Dallas, with Breah Brown. Both are with Douglas Elliman Realty.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
dpdbeat.com
Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
CandysDirt.com
Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project
It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
dallasexpress.com
Businesses Continue to Relocate to DFW
The Lone Star State has experienced a surge in activity over the last few years, with a wave of new companies and residents choosing to call the state home. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, has drawn people from across the country, especially younger Americans. Dallas was the second most popular city in the United States for millennial relocations in 2021. The city experienced a net increase of over 6,300 individuals from the demographic, in part attracted to the mature coworking industry.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
Rockwall High School Theatre to present Chicago: Teen Version
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 22, 2022) Rockwall High School Fine Arts Department is excited to announce the Spring production of Chicago: Teen Edition, opening the last weekend in January. The Rockwall High School program is the first in the district to perform the intriguing production, says Virginia McGuire, RHS Director of Theatre, adding that this title has been a highly desired student theatrical performance since its release several years ago.
Kindred Homes begins construction in Royse City’s Ridge Park Estates community
ROYSE CITY, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – Kindred Homes, a leader in the Texas homebuilding market, has begun construction in the highly esteemed Royse City neighborhood, Ridge Park Estates. New homes within the community are constructed using Kindred Home’s wide range of floor plans, all built on one-acre lots, and have designer-appointed finishes and additions.
Country Lakes house fire displaces family
The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
