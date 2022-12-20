ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

KTEN.com

Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
DENISON, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project

It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing

The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
DALLAS, TX
flashbackdallas.com

Triple Underpass — ca. 1936

Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
DALLAS, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors

Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Businesses Continue to Relocate to DFW

The Lone Star State has experienced a surge in activity over the last few years, with a wave of new companies and residents choosing to call the state home. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, has drawn people from across the country, especially younger Americans. Dallas was the second most popular city in the United States for millennial relocations in 2021. The city experienced a net increase of over 6,300 individuals from the demographic, in part attracted to the mature coworking industry.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School Theatre to present Chicago: Teen Version

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 22, 2022) Rockwall High School Fine Arts Department is excited to announce the Spring production of Chicago: Teen Edition, opening the last weekend in January. The Rockwall High School program is the first in the district to perform the intriguing production, says Virginia McGuire, RHS Director of Theatre, adding that this title has been a highly desired student theatrical performance since its release several years ago.
ROCKWALL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Country Lakes house fire displaces family

The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
DENTON, TX
fwtx.com

DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally

A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
