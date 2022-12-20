Read full article on original website
Bishop shares Christmas message of solidarity with Vermont Catholics
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christians are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ. Our Darren Perron asked Roman Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne what his Christmas message will be this year for the faithful. The bishop said it is basically one of solidarity. Watch the video to see their full conversation.
Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
What To Do: Saturday, December 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Christmas Eve. You can celebrate Christmas Eve at Smuggler’s Notch! The ski mountain is host to a variety of events all day today, including a scavenger hunt, visit from Santa and his reindeer, fireworks, and more. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and all events are free. You can find the full schedule here.
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Tricky topics
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When you attend holiday gatherings, some tricky topics can come up, like politics, religion and money. So how do you handle things without putting a damper on the party?. Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the etiquette experts at the Emily Post Institute for tips on navigating...
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
Pets and Wildlife: The pictures you shared with us in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Viewers often send us photos of their precious pets and the stunning wildlife they spot in Vermont. So many, in fact, that it’s hard to fit them into our newscasts. So we decided to give you a look at some of the pet and wildlife pictures people have shared with us over the last few months. Watch the video to see.
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm left many without power in our region on Friday. If you don’t have electricity or heat, there are places across the state where you can keep warm. Several warming centers are closing at 6 p.m., but others will be open longer and overnight....
There’s still time to join Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not too late to join a century-long tradition for the Christmas Bird Count. The Audubon Society manages the nation’s longest-running community science bird project. The Christmas Bird Count started on Dec. 14 and goes until Jan. 5. It’s open to everyone from beginners...
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap
Spend your Christmas Eve with some of our favorite Super Seniors
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For years, WCAX News has brought you the stories of Super Seniors in our region. On Christmas Eve, we’re shining a spotlight on some of those seniors, revisiting their stories and learning what makes them super. Super Senior Producer Joe Carroll sat down with Darren...
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
New York landmarks lit up to support Ukraine
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow on Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Gov. Kathy Hochul gave the order, illuminating places like One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls and the Empire State Plaza. Hochul says she continues to...
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
Berlin surveillance photos
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state’s chief judge
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York’s highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the...
Temperatures hit bitter cold, crews continue to restore power
Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.
