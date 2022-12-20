ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.

Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center.

“Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that lets them know that someone cares,” said Taylor.

Taylor is a former inmate himself. He turned his life around and has since become a minister. He visits inmates in Carteret County every first and third Sunday of the month. He tells them his story and tries his best to inspire them.

“I just have a heart and a passion, you know, for those gentlemen that are in there. So, this is my way of, you know, giving encouragement and hope to those guys who are still incarcerated,” said Taylor.

He got the idea for this Christmas meal from one of the jail administrators. He took to social media to get the donations to make it happen, and in just three days he raised over $2,000. He hopes it’s a meal they won’t forget.

“The slightest thing, the slightest bit of kindness, especially during the Christmas season, could mean the world to an inmate,” said Taylor.

