Lake Charles American Press
Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight
Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.
Lake Charles American Press
The Big Chill: SW La. bundles up for below-freezing temperatures
Dangerously cold temperatures hit Southwest Louisiana overnight and will continue through Saturday as a strong cold front makes its way through the region. Thursday’s wind chill values fell below 10 degrees area-wide — and near zero in some locations. Around sunrise Friday morning, wind chills will bottom out...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
KPLC TV
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
Cold weather causes spike in electricity use; Entergy offers conservation tips
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say the cold weather has caused a spike in electricity use. About 2,000 people across Louisiana were without power on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24. Customers can help to reduce any strain on the electricity system by practicing safe energy...
14news.com
Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
KPLC TV
Warming Station (5)
Warming Station (5)
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
wbrz.com
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
washingtoncounty.news
Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
kvol1330.com
Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures
It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
Lake Charles American Press
Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night
The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Lake Charles American Press
Lights at Christmas: Southwest Louisiana is shining brightly this holiday season
Southwest Louisiana takes holiday cheer seriously. On a nightly basis throughout SWLA, merry and bright Christmas displays are lit up for families to visit. The cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur and DeRidder house some of the more festive displays. Civic Center and. Millennium Park. The City of Lake Charles promises...
