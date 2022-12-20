ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight

Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

The Big Chill: SW La. bundles up for below-freezing temperatures

Dangerously cold temperatures hit Southwest Louisiana overnight and will continue through Saturday as a strong cold front makes its way through the region. Thursday’s wind chill values fell below 10 degrees area-wide — and near zero in some locations. Around sunrise Friday morning, wind chills will bottom out...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

LOUISIANA STATE
14news.com

Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPLC TV

LOUISIANA STATE
washingtoncounty.news

Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
Kait 8

Area preparing for significant snowfall

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
kvol1330.com

Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures

It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night

The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

