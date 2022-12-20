Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Utility companies call for reduction in electric use, expect rolling blackouts
JACKSON, Tenn. — Utility customers are being asked to reduce all non-essential electric use. Alerts have been issued by local utility companies such as Jackson Energy Authority, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Corporation and the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking all electric power consumers to...
WBBJ
Rolling power outages aimed at protecting grid on Friday morning
JACKSON, Tenn. — Power outages hit the Hub City Friday morning. Thursday night, an arctic air mass traveled to Jackson resulting in harsh cold weather. Due to the extreme cold, the Tennessee Valley Authority experienced peak loads. As a result, parts of Jackson were experiencing short power outages. Jackson...
radionwtn.com
Update: Rolling Blackouts Cancelled
Paris, TN- Due to the extreme cold temperatures, TVA is requiring Paris BPU, Union City Energy Authority and Gibson Electric and all other 154 local power companies in the Valley to do rolling blackouts. TVA has experienced generation outages at its Cumberland and Bull Run plants leading to this action. In order to maintain stability of the power grid, the rotations will be done in 15-minute increments. BPU officials said, “We will continue with this action plan until TVA instructs us to do otherwise. We appreciate your understanding as we deal with the challenge of unprecedented cold temperatures.”
Resident loses dog, home in Halls fire days before Christmas
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
radionwtn.com
TVA Requiring More Rolling Blackouts Today
The Tennessee Valley Authority contacted Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, Benton County Energy, Paris Board of Utilities, Union City Energy Authority and other area energy companies this morning and required them to begin rolling blackouts at 4:51 AM. They must interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore power and interrupt power to another area. We must continue rotating blackouts until TVA informs us that we can stop.
WBBJ
Community steps in to keeps dogs warm, dry
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A community rallied to help their local humane society. Friday morning, the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society’s water pipes burst, leaving the building flooded. That is when they posted on Facebook to ask the community for help with supplying their pups with water and blankets. The...
radionwtn.com
HCMC Weather Closures For Friday
PARIS, Tenn. – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Currently, the following clinic is still open for patients:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health is normally closed on Fridays. Other closures may...
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
WBBJ
Couple loses everything in east Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — An older couple in east Jackson has been left with nothing following a house fire. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 300 Barham Street. The fire left the home totaled, and killed 10 of the family’s dogs....
thunderboltradio.com
Local Weather and Business Updates
Cold weather is adjusting many schedules today. Security Bank and Trust will be open from 10 am to 3. Commercial Bank will open at 10. The Fulton County Transit Authority will run today only for those who require life-sustaining trips. This includes those requiring dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other medical care. Riders will need to be patient regarding pickups.
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
radionwtn.com
Ice Formations At Reelfoot Putting On A Show
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Along with the frigid temperatures and frustrations, there is beauty in our area. The high winds and snow have created gorgeous ice formations on Reelfoot Lake State Park again this season. Regional Naturalist David Haggard and his dog, Cody, ventured out yesterday and took photos of the ice formations on the shore of Reelfoot at Tiptonville. (David Haggard photo).
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
WBBJ
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
WBBJ
Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas
A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Government Offices To Close Early
City of Paris Government Offices to Close Early for Threat of Winter Weather. Paris, Tenn.– City Manager Kim Foster has announced City of Paris Government Offices and Civic Center will close at 2 PM today due to threat of winter weather this afternoon. Those offices include City Business Office, Building Inspection and Codes, Police Records and Civic Center. The Civic Center will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23. All other offices will begin holiday closings on Friday and are as follows:
radionwtn.com
The Grinch Won’t Be Spoiling Christmas
Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch won’t be able to spoil Christmas–in Stewart County, anyway. The Sheriff’s Office was finally able to snare the Grinch just in time before Christmas. Sheriff Frankie Gray said, “He has been a pretty slippery fellow especially with all his cronies in Stewart County helping him. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t run him down so they set a trap with goodies and knew he couldn’t resist.” When the Sheriff and Chief Deputy checked the trap later, they found he was caught like a rat. So he’s off to jail and we hope he gets enough jail time but he will probably be out by Christmas Time Next Year. (Stewat County sheriff’s office photo).
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg man faces charges after Christmas tree, child’s gifts burned
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Dyersburg man faces charges after police say he burned a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. James Walker, 25, Dyersburg, faces charges of aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, failure to appear out of Dyersburg City Court, and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri for active warrants, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.
