ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Title 42 Stays in Place, While More Migrants Dropped in San Diego

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided to keep in place Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allows asylum-seekers to be quickly turned away from the border. The move comes in the wake of thousands of asylum seekers crossing daily into El Paso, Texas, drawing the attention of immigration activists and opponents along the U.S. border. Title 42, a pandemic-era regulation, allows the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers trying to enter the country.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy