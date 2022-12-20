Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stranger Books Hotel for Travel Nurse, Family Stranded at SFO Over Christmas Weekend
Travel nurse Antoinette Smith, her husband and 6-year-old grandson found themselves stranded at San Francisco International Airport on Christmas Eve, staring down the likelihood of sleeping on the airport floor for the next few nights. Then a complete stranger stepped in to save the day. After learning about the family's...
NBC San Diego
Title 42 Stays in Place, While More Migrants Dropped in San Diego
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided to keep in place Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allows asylum-seekers to be quickly turned away from the border. The move comes in the wake of thousands of asylum seekers crossing daily into El Paso, Texas, drawing the attention of immigration activists and opponents along the U.S. border. Title 42, a pandemic-era regulation, allows the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers trying to enter the country.
