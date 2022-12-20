On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided to keep in place Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allows asylum-seekers to be quickly turned away from the border. The move comes in the wake of thousands of asylum seekers crossing daily into El Paso, Texas, drawing the attention of immigration activists and opponents along the U.S. border. Title 42, a pandemic-era regulation, allows the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers trying to enter the country.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO