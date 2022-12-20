Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky to visit US in first overseas visit

Ukraine ’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington on Wednesday if security allows, in his first overseas trip since the Russian invasion.

The trip would mark the first time Mr Zelensky has left Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.

The visit has not yet been confirmed by Washington amid concerns over Mr Zelensky’s security.

The Ukrainian president will also travel to the US Capitol to meet congressional leadership and national security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties, according to Punchbowl News.

He is also expected to address a joint session of Congress, the report added.

Earlier today, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress tomorrow night which would have a “very special focus on democracy”.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy," Ms Pelosi wrote on Tuesday in a letter to colleagues.

“Please be present for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night.”

Mr Zelensky has - almost daily - addressed various parliaments and international organisations by video and he has sent his wife to foreign capitals to drum up assistance against the Russian invasion.

The visit comes a day after he made a daring and dangerous trip to what he called the hottest spot on the 1300-km (808-mile) front line, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province.

In a video released by his office from the Bakhmut visit, Mr Zelensky was handed a Ukrainian flag and alluded to delivering it to US leaders.

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Mr Zelensky said in the video.

“We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army, and our people are braver and need more powerful weapons.

“We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint - it is not enough.”

It comes as politicians are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion (£37 billion) in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the US prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russia's invasion.

The latest tranche of US funding would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even president Biden's $37 billion (£30 billion) emergency request, and ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.