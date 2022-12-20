Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
sciotopost.com
Circleville – First Placenta Donation Completed at OhioHealth Berger Hospital
(Circleville, Ohio) – OhioHealth Berger Hospital is proud to join Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program, which began in 2019. This program provides expectant mothers the opportunity to heal others through the donation of their placenta. “I recently had a family member receive a donation from Lifeline of...
sciotopost.com
Three Arrested in Columbus with Three Million in Fentanyl
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant today announced the arrests of three drug traffickers after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, formed under the AG’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus...
sciotopost.com
Arrested for Murder – Scioto County Finds Man on Loose
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have reported to have captured a man who has been wanted for almost a month for Murder. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
sciotopost.com
Amber Alert Woman Charged with Two Counts of Kidnapping
MARION – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has charged Nalah Jackson, the suspect arrested Thursday, December 22, 2022, for kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys from Columbus days earlier, with battery of bodily waste. Tips from the public eventually led officers to find the 24-year-old suspect in Indianapolis three days after she stole a vehicle outside a Donatos Pizza in the Short North which resulted in a statewide Amber Alert and BOLO alerts in five neighboring states. Kason Thomass, one of the missing boys, was found by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department inside the stolen vehicle that was parked outside a Papa Johns location in Indianapolis. The other missing twin was found hours after the Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday in a parking lot at the Dayton International Airport.
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Release New Photos of Amber Alert Case
Investigators are releasing new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is suspected to be driving. That vehicle was taken around 9:45 p.m. Monday from outside a Donatos Pizza in the Short North. These photos show the ripped temporary tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Man Gets Prison for Receiving Stolen Property
On Wednesday, November 9, David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Circleville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Monday, November 7 and lasted for...
sciotopost.com
Pets Left Out in Cold Could Lead to Charges and Fines in Ohio
OHIO – Pickaway County sheriff has been dispatched to a home in the county where a dog is outside without shelter today. Temperatures today are freezing colder than normal Ohio winters, with a blowing wind chill of close to -20 degrees. These are dangerous conditions for people, and dogs as well. Ohio Law covers this situation when it comes to our fur babies, and people can face charges and fines for not taking proper care of their pets.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Opens Warming Center for Assistance
Pickaway – With pending weather Pickaway County sheriff Hafey said that they will close some of the offices, but will open a warming center. Accoridng to Pickaway County Sheriffs’ office the jail lobby will be open as a warming station should it be needed. The Sheriff also reported...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Circleville Walmart Pokemon Shoplifter Running From Police
Circleville – A man is running from police around 1:40 pm on Wednesday after theft of Pokemon cards from Walmart. According to early reports, Walmart loss prevention called the police when they witnesses a theft inside the store when they attempted to stop the man he ran out the doorway. He was reported to have gotten into a vehicle with a ladder rack, but soon he was out on foot and running behind Walmart where police started to surround the area.
Comments / 0