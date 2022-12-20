Mayor Suthers and Santa to welcome guests at CS Airport
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor John Suthers joined Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in welcoming travelers to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Director of Aviation Greg Phillips teamed up with the mayor and Santa to serve hot chocolate to travelers in celebration of a record-breaking year at COS.
“This has been a tremendous year for COS, and we’re excited to bring it to a close by celebrating and thanking our travelers,” Phillips said.
COS is also thanking travelers with the launch of its popular holiday parking promotion. Daily long-term parking will be $4 from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2, 2023.
