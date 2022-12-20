Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
Cannabis is no better than a placebo for treating pain, 20 studies show
Cannabis is one of the most widely used drugs in the world. While there are only a few countries where cannabis is legal for recreational use, many more countries have legalized the use of cannabis for medical reasons.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal birth control in 20 states
Pharmacists are taking a more active role in prescribing hormonal contraceptives—a trend applauded by women who welcome easier access to birth control and sanctioned by a growing number of states, according to two separate studies scheduled for presentation at the ASHP (American Society for Health-System Pharmacists) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in Las Vegas.
What's People's Go-To Method Of Dealing With Stress?- Health Digest Survey
In an exclusive Health Digest survey, we asked participants which scientifically-backed methods they incorporate to decrease the stress they experience.
physiciansweekly.com
Fecal microbiota transplantation not associated with weight loss in bariatric surgery patients
1. In this randomized controlled trial, from baseline to 4 months following fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) or placebo in obese adult patients, there was no statistically significant reduction in weight compared to baseline or between the two groups. 2. Following bariatric surgery, there was a significant reduction in weight in...
Roll Call Online
Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment
For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
physiciansweekly.com
Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy compared to ipilimumab in advanced melanoma
1 .Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy shows improvements in PFS when compared to ipilimumab. 2. All patients with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy had grade 3 or higher adverse events, mainly related to chemotherapy-related neutropenia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with metastatic melanoma have various treatment options available such as PD-1...
physiciansweekly.com
Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes
1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
physiciansweekly.com
Medicaid is a long-term source of insurance coverage for low-income families
1. In this cohort study, over half of all beneficiaries of Medicaid in 2011 were still enrolled nine years later. 2. Both short and long-term Medical coverage stability rates were higher in persons with disabilities, who may depend on the program for regular care. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
physiciansweekly.com
Variations in the use of cemented implants for hip fracture repair in Nova Scotia
1. In this retrospective observational study, there were significant between-hospital and within-hospital variations of cemented implant use in Nova Scotia in patients who suffered a femoral neck fracture and who underwent hip arthroplasty. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Femoral neck fractures are a high priority area for policymakers in Canada...
physiciansweekly.com
No known association between PCSK9 gene variants and risk of heart failure
1. There was no association detected between PCSK9 gene variants and alterations in cardiac morphology. 2. The odds of having heart failure were not significantly different in individuals with PCSK9 gene variants. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Modulation of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) gene expression...
New study: Buprenorphine proves safer for infants than methadone treatment during pregnancy
Both methadone and buprenorphine can help people manage opioid use disorders, even during pregnancy. In fact, health providers strongly recommend these medications for most pregnant people, as they can reduce withdrawal complications and the chances of a deadly overdose. Now, a new study shows that buprenorphine, rather than methadone, may...
physiciansweekly.com
Sulthiame may be a safe and effective medication for severe obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this randomized controlled trial, sulthiame was shown to be a safe oral medication that can improve sleep apnea symptoms. 2. However, the medication sulthiame was associated with more adverse events, such as paresthesia and headaches, compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is...
physiciansweekly.com
Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
physiciansweekly.com
KHN-NPR’s ‘Bill of the Month’ at 5: A Treasury of Solutions for Confounding Medical Bills
In 2022, readers shared more than 1,000 personal stories of medical billing problems, contributing one patient at a time to an ongoing portrait of the rippling financial consequences of becoming sick or injured in the United States. Many of the submissions received during the fifth year of KHN-NPR’s “Bill of...
physiciansweekly.com
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Covid Response Coordinator Speaks
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on Acast. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House covid-19 response coordinator, is the guest for a wide-ranging interview on this week’s “What the Health?” podcast.
abovethelaw.com
2022, The Year Of CBD Warning Letters From The FDA
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (the FDA or the Agency), issued a new round of warning letters to five companies selling cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. These recent enforcement actions continue to show a growing level of scrutiny against CBD companies. This year alone, the FDA has released thirty-three warning letters to CBD companies, which represents a 371+% increase from last year, with only seven letters issued.
