ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
MedicalXpress

Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal birth control in 20 states

Pharmacists are taking a more active role in prescribing hormonal contraceptives—a trend applauded by women who welcome easier access to birth control and sanctioned by a growing number of states, according to two separate studies scheduled for presentation at the ASHP (American Society for Health-System Pharmacists) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in Las Vegas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Fecal microbiota transplantation not associated with weight loss in bariatric surgery patients

1. In this randomized controlled trial, from baseline to 4 months following fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) or placebo in obese adult patients, there was no statistically significant reduction in weight compared to baseline or between the two groups. 2. Following bariatric surgery, there was a significant reduction in weight in...
Roll Call Online

Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment

For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
physiciansweekly.com

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy compared to ipilimumab in advanced melanoma

1 .Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy shows improvements in PFS when compared to ipilimumab. 2. All patients with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy had grade 3 or higher adverse events, mainly related to chemotherapy-related neutropenia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with metastatic melanoma have various treatment options available such as PD-1...
physiciansweekly.com

Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes

1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
physiciansweekly.com

Variations in the use of cemented implants for hip fracture repair in Nova Scotia

1. In this retrospective observational study, there were significant between-hospital and within-hospital variations of cemented implant use in Nova Scotia in patients who suffered a femoral neck fracture and who underwent hip arthroplasty. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Femoral neck fractures are a high priority area for policymakers in Canada...
physiciansweekly.com

No known association between PCSK9 gene variants and risk of heart failure

1. There was no association detected between PCSK9 gene variants and alterations in cardiac morphology. 2. The odds of having heart failure were not significantly different in individuals with PCSK9 gene variants. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Modulation of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) gene expression...
physiciansweekly.com

Sulthiame may be a safe and effective medication for severe obstructive sleep apnea

1. In this randomized controlled trial, sulthiame was shown to be a safe oral medication that can improve sleep apnea symptoms. 2. However, the medication sulthiame was associated with more adverse events, such as paresthesia and headaches, compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is...
physiciansweekly.com

Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk

1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
physiciansweekly.com

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Covid Response Coordinator Speaks

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on Acast. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House covid-19 response coordinator, is the guest for a wide-ranging interview on this week’s “What the Health?” podcast.
abovethelaw.com

2022, The Year Of CBD Warning Letters From The FDA

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (the FDA or the Agency), issued a new round of warning letters to five companies selling cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. These recent enforcement actions continue to show a growing level of scrutiny against CBD companies. This year alone, the FDA has released thirty-three warning letters to CBD companies, which represents a 371+% increase from last year, with only seven letters issued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy