Medical News Today
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
Researchers found that women under 35 might have higher risk of ischemic stroke than men
According to a large study of 16 international stroke studies, young women under 35 are 44 times more likely to suffer a stroke than men. The results of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, often are worse for women than they are for men. Ischemic strokes account for 87 percent of all strokes.
Is it still possible to be ‘fully vaccinated?’
When the vaccines against COVID-19 first came out, health officials advised everyone get "fully vaccinated" as soon as they were eligible. At the time, that meant two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's safe to say that things have changed since then.
Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health experts have been warning of a “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this fall and winter, so the American Lung Association has some tips for breathing easier this holiday season. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are all spreading throughout...
Can You Manage High Blood Pressure Without Medication?
If you're diagnosed with hypertension, there's a lot you can do at home to control the blood pressure -- primarily by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
physiciansweekly.com
Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes
1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
physiciansweekly.com
Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
physiciansweekly.com
Patient-supporter training improved patient confidence in managing diabetes
1. In this randomized control trial, providing positive support technique training to patient-supporter dyads was associated with greater patient confidence in managing diabetes. 2. However, increased patient supporter engagement did not lead to significant changes in physiological outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Diabetes is a highly prevalent health condition;...
physiciansweekly.com
Team-based care with a clinical decision support system reduces cardiovascular risk factors in diabetic patients
1. Team-based care with a clinical decision support system was associated with significantly reduced cardiovascular risk factors in diabetic patients. 2. Team-based care with a clinical decision support system was also associated with significantly reduced HbA1c levels. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prevalence of diabetes in Chinese...
physiciansweekly.com
Post-operative exclusive human milk diet improves growth in neonates with single ventricle physiology
1. In a small randomized controlled trial, the median velocity of weight gain was significantly higher at 30 days post-operatively in infants with single ventricle physiology receiving an exclusive human milk diet compared to a control group receiving a mixed human and cow’s milk diet. 2. The rate of...
physiciansweekly.com
Fecal microbiota transplantation not associated with weight loss in bariatric surgery patients
1. In this randomized controlled trial, from baseline to 4 months following fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) or placebo in obese adult patients, there was no statistically significant reduction in weight compared to baseline or between the two groups. 2. Following bariatric surgery, there was a significant reduction in weight in...
physiciansweekly.com
Sulthiame may be a safe and effective medication for severe obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this randomized controlled trial, sulthiame was shown to be a safe oral medication that can improve sleep apnea symptoms. 2. However, the medication sulthiame was associated with more adverse events, such as paresthesia and headaches, compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is...
physiciansweekly.com
Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy compared to ipilimumab in advanced melanoma
1 .Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy shows improvements in PFS when compared to ipilimumab. 2. All patients with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy had grade 3 or higher adverse events, mainly related to chemotherapy-related neutropenia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with metastatic melanoma have various treatment options available such as PD-1...
physiciansweekly.com
No known association between PCSK9 gene variants and risk of heart failure
1. There was no association detected between PCSK9 gene variants and alterations in cardiac morphology. 2. The odds of having heart failure were not significantly different in individuals with PCSK9 gene variants. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Modulation of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) gene expression...
Mood Swings, Memory Troubles: Minding the Mental Toll of Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Menopause and the years before it may make you feel like you’re losing your mind. Some of those feelings are changes that occur naturally in this stage of life, but other factors contribute, too, according to the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), which offered tips to achieve some peace.
physiciansweekly.com
Both night and non-shift shift work associated with increased dementia risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, shift workers, defined as working outside of the normal hours of 9 am to 5 pm, were found to have a significantly higher incidence of development of dementia than non-shift workers. 2. Among shift workers, there were no differences in the incidence of dementia...
physiciansweekly.com
Double embryo transfer may be associated with neonatal risks
1. In a large Swedish cohort of singleton births following the use of assisted reproductive technology, double embryo transfer was associated with significantly higher odds of neonatal death compared to single embryo transfer. 2. Both double and single embryo transfers were associated with an increased risk of congenital malformations compared...
physiciansweekly.com
Variations in the use of cemented implants for hip fracture repair in Nova Scotia
1. In this retrospective observational study, there were significant between-hospital and within-hospital variations of cemented implant use in Nova Scotia in patients who suffered a femoral neck fracture and who underwent hip arthroplasty. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Femoral neck fractures are a high priority area for policymakers in Canada...
