Washington State

Biden and Ukrainian president Zelensky plan to meet in Washington

By CNN
 4 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference with the heads of state of France, Germany and Romania, at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. - The leaders of major EU powers France, Germany and Italy vowed on June 16 to help Ukraine defeat Russia and to rebuild its shattered cities, in a visit to a war-torn Kyiv suburb. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday in what would be a surprise visit that will coincide with the administration’s intent to send the country a new defense assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems, according to two sources familiar with the planning underway.

The visit, which hasn’t been finalized and has remained tightly held due to security concerns, would mark Zelensky’s first trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February of this year.

The White House declined to comment on a potential visit or Biden announcement or new security assistance announcements.

The Associated Press

Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia

BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church. The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia’s invasion changed many hearts and minds. In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and one of two branches of Orthodox Christianity in the country, agreed to allow faithful to celebrate on Dec. 25.
The Hill

DHS warns immigrants of Title 42 enforcement, border temperatures

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning immigrants that the administration is continuing to enforce Title 42, after the Supreme Court this week temporarily halted the expiration of the Trump-era policy. The agency is also alerting immigrants of dangerously low temperatures at the border, as a winter storm moves through Texas. “The Department of…
