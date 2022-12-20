Biden and Ukrainian president Zelensky plan to meet in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference with the heads of state of France, Germany and Romania, at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. - The leaders of major EU powers France, Germany and Italy vowed on June 16 to help Ukraine defeat Russia and to rebuild its shattered cities, in a visit to a war-torn Kyiv suburb. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday in what would be a surprise visit that will coincide with the administration’s intent to send the country a new defense assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems, according to two sources familiar with the planning underway.

The visit, which hasn’t been finalized and has remained tightly held due to security concerns, would mark Zelensky’s first trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February of this year.

The White House declined to comment on a potential visit or Biden announcement or new security assistance announcements.

The-CNN-Wire

