ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party

By Lauren Barry
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcvyq_0jpLuhnL00

An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police .

“Both pedestrians died as a result of injuries from the collision,” said authorities, who identified the couple as 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen and 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen of Grants Pass, Ore.

Police said the couple was crossing Hwy 99, near the 1900 block or mile post 1.75 in Josephine County, Ore. First responders arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Although the driver of the Toyota Tacoma truck that struck the Jacobsens fled the scene, investigators located the suspect – 25-year-old Skylar Fucci – within hours of the accident.

He “was contacted at approximately 9:15 p.m. and cooperated with the investigators,” said police.

Fucci, who faces two counts of felony hit-and-run, was arrested and brought to the Josephine County Jail. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and Fucci may face additional charges.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data , “people ages 65 and older accounted for 20% of all pedestrian deaths in 2020,” when 7,000 pedestrians where killed in accidents involving motor vehicles.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

2 arrested after Southern Oregon burglary spree

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested for multiple burglaries across the county between Thanksgiving and Dec. 20. According to police, 37-year-old Brandon Thomas Hoage and 43-year-old Vickie Ann Knight were caught on surveillance camera entering Ray's Food Place in Selma on Dec. 20. Hoage tried to get into the safe but was unsuccessful. He stole a wallet from an employee and cash from the register before the couple left in their van.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE

A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts

SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
SELMA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER REPORTEDLY ELUDING POLICE

A suspect was jailed after reportedly eluding police on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for expired tags, while the sedan was near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger allegedly fled on foot.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66

Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
WHITE CITY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY

On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER VIOLATING PROBATION AT VERBAL DISPUTE

A Roseburg man was jailed after being at a verbal dispute on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the suspect and a victim were involved in a loud disturbance in the 1000 block of West Lookingglass Road. This resulted in the neighbors calling RPD. An investigation revealed that the incident did not escalate to a physical altercation, but the man being at that location was a violation of the conditions of his parole.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED INTERFERING INCIDENT

Two people were cited for interfering with a peace officer, by Roseburg Police on Monday night. Information from RPD said at 11:00 p.m. a 31-year old man was stopped for a traffic violation near the corner of Northeast Cedar Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. He allegedly parked his vehicle in the middle of the road. His vehicle was impounded due to his inability to find a licensed driver.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A driver was cited following a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday. ‘. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:00 a.m. a driver stopped at the corner of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Calkins Avenue, before proceeding into the intersection. A second driver did not see the stop sign and his sedan struck the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KTVL

Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours

A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft

PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
PHOENIX, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Flexing Her Business Muscles at Ashland Yoga Center

“I’m a Yoga Teacher first and studio owner by coincidence,” says Natalie Stawsky. Owning AshlandYoga Center “just happened” for her. “I was living across from the hot yoga studio, and the owner asked me if I wanted to take it over, that was around 2015. Two years later, it happened again when the owners of Ashland Yoga Center were ready to let their studio go. That is how I ended up with Ashland Yoga Center in 2017.” Natalie has been expanding classes and workshops at the Center ever since then. She did ultimately chose to give up the Hot Yoga studio.
ASHLAND, OR
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy