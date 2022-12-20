Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party

An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police .

“Both pedestrians died as a result of injuries from the collision,” said authorities, who identified the couple as 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen and 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen of Grants Pass, Ore.

Police said the couple was crossing Hwy 99, near the 1900 block or mile post 1.75 in Josephine County, Ore. First responders arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Although the driver of the Toyota Tacoma truck that struck the Jacobsens fled the scene, investigators located the suspect – 25-year-old Skylar Fucci – within hours of the accident.

He “was contacted at approximately 9:15 p.m. and cooperated with the investigators,” said police.

Fucci, who faces two counts of felony hit-and-run, was arrested and brought to the Josephine County Jail. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and Fucci may face additional charges.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data , “people ages 65 and older accounted for 20% of all pedestrian deaths in 2020,” when 7,000 pedestrians where killed in accidents involving motor vehicles.