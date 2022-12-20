ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

'What are you doing?!' Hummel discusses IU, Purdue basketball

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFyU2_0jpLuSVK00

Indiana and Purdue share one issue – neither is shooting well from 3-point range. But Purdue has something IU doesn't at the moment – a big man who creates matchup nightmares for opponents.

The No. 21 (USA TODAY) Hoosiers are shooting 36% on the season from long range, but have been lower than that in a couple of their recent losses. The No. 1 and undefeated Boilers are hitting 31.5% on 3s, and they've been lower than that in their past two games.

Former Boilermakers star Robbie Hummel discussed both squads in his appearance with Jeff Goodman on their Field of 68 podcast.

From early December: Hummel can't wait for Purdue vs. IU basketball games

Robbie Hummel says Indiana basketball is 'terrible' vs. Kansas

Kansas throttled IU last weekend. The Hoosiers were never really in the game.

"What are you doing?! You run an offense like it's 5 on 0. Just throwing the ball to the other team," Hummel said. "I think it was a terrible performance. I don't think Kansas even played well."

Hummel added he didn't think Trayce Jackson-Davis played well against the Jayhawks, and that the Hoosiers' defense – especially on pick-and-rolls and weak-side help – "was a tragedy."

Robbie Hummel compares Zach Edey to Shaquille O'Neal

"Zach Edey is like Shaq right now. It's unbelievable," Hummel said, acknowledging that the 7-4 junior has yet to come up against some of the toughest competition he will face this season.

Edey leads Purdue in minutes (31.8), points (22.6, 5th in the nation), rebounds (13.9, 1st), blocked shots (2.2, 22nd) and turnovers (2.1). He shoots 62.8% from the field (24th) and 71.6% on free throws.

Hummel is perplexed by Purdue's poor shooting from 3-point range: "They're getting wide-open shots. Zach Edey is attracting so much attention, that they're wide open, and they're for players who (coach) Matt Painter believes are very good shooters."

"(Edey is) gonna get the Trayce Jackson-Davis treatment" if the shooting doesn't improve, Hummel said. "They totally have better shooters than Indiana, but they're gonna have to prove it."

Comments / 0

Related
hammerandrails.com

Baby, It’s Cold Inside: The Coldest Shooting Nights under Matt Painter

I’m not sure if anyone is aware that today it is incredibly cold outside in Indiana (and most of the country). In fact, had it not been for the few hundred people posting screenshots of their weather app, I probably wouldn’t have known it was in fact below 0 degrees (if I could type in sarcasm, I would). As I was trying to coax my dog outside, a thought hit me like an icicle falling from the Armstrong Engineering Building: I wonder what the coldest shooting night under Matt Painter was? Well, grab a seat by the fire and enjoy this list of the coldest shooting nights in Boilermaker history under Matt Painter. What else are we going to do until December 29th? (extra points for anyone who looks these games up to re-watch them).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, December 23

We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction

Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
INDIANA STATE
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis

Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bryar Laws

Bryar Laws, 21, of Springville passed away at IU Health in Bloomington on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 29, 2001, to Scottie Laws and April (Johnson) May. Bryar was an Apprentice Electrician at Wilkinson Electric in Bedford. Survivors include his father, Scottie...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Raymond G. Graves

May 4, 1937 – December 19, 2022. Raymond G. Graves 85 of Springville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:57 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 4, 1937, to John and Amelia (Sides) Graves. Raymond married Debra P. Graves in 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Raymond retired from the United States Marine Corps, he also retired from NWSC Crane. Raymond attended the East Oolitic Community Church.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Major winter system to begin Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain

INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy