'What are you doing?!' Hummel discusses IU, Purdue basketball

Indiana and Purdue share one issue – neither is shooting well from 3-point range. But Purdue has something IU doesn't at the moment – a big man who creates matchup nightmares for opponents.

The No. 21 (USA TODAY) Hoosiers are shooting 36% on the season from long range, but have been lower than that in a couple of their recent losses. The No. 1 and undefeated Boilers are hitting 31.5% on 3s, and they've been lower than that in their past two games.

Former Boilermakers star Robbie Hummel discussed both squads in his appearance with Jeff Goodman on their Field of 68 podcast.

From early December: Hummel can't wait for Purdue vs. IU basketball games

Robbie Hummel says Indiana basketball is 'terrible' vs. Kansas

Kansas throttled IU last weekend. The Hoosiers were never really in the game.

"What are you doing?! You run an offense like it's 5 on 0. Just throwing the ball to the other team," Hummel said. "I think it was a terrible performance. I don't think Kansas even played well."

Hummel added he didn't think Trayce Jackson-Davis played well against the Jayhawks, and that the Hoosiers' defense – especially on pick-and-rolls and weak-side help – "was a tragedy."

Robbie Hummel compares Zach Edey to Shaquille O'Neal

"Zach Edey is like Shaq right now. It's unbelievable," Hummel said, acknowledging that the 7-4 junior has yet to come up against some of the toughest competition he will face this season.

Edey leads Purdue in minutes (31.8), points (22.6, 5th in the nation), rebounds (13.9, 1st), blocked shots (2.2, 22nd) and turnovers (2.1). He shoots 62.8% from the field (24th) and 71.6% on free throws.

Hummel is perplexed by Purdue's poor shooting from 3-point range: "They're getting wide-open shots. Zach Edey is attracting so much attention, that they're wide open, and they're for players who (coach) Matt Painter believes are very good shooters."

"(Edey is) gonna get the Trayce Jackson-Davis treatment" if the shooting doesn't improve, Hummel said. "They totally have better shooters than Indiana, but they're gonna have to prove it."