Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO