Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
bestofarkansassports.com
Backup Deemed Ineligible for Liberty Bowl, Giving More Clarity on Potential Super Seniors
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive back Trent Gordon has been declared academically ineligible and won’t play in the upcoming Liberty Bowl, a UA spokesperson confirmed to Best of Arkansas Sports. A traditional redshirt senior, Gordon could technically return to Arkansas as a super senior next season, but this likely ends...
Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers
No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: TE Shamar Easter is evenly split between Arkansas and #Gamecocks
USC football coach Shane Beamer has found Fayetteville, AR a good place to find people for his program. He hired Justin Stepp away from Arkansas in 2021 and Dowell Loggains this month. He also landed Arkansas transfer tight end Trey Knox for this year’s class. And he’d love to strike again in the heart of hog country.
bestofarkansassports.com
Striking Back on This Former Hog’s Deleted Tweet and What Feels Like a Program Crumbling
Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Percentage of Players Arkansas Still Has From Week 1 Is Startling
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team has suffered another blow to its depth for the Liberty Bowl, as Marcus Henderson entered the transfer portal Wednesday evening. Listed as the backup center on the depth chart released by the UA for the upcoming showdown with Kansas, Henderson is instead the Razorbacks’ 21st scholarship player to hit the transfer portal since fall camp in August.
baseballnews.com
The Remarkable Story Of Hogs’ Dave Van Horn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn is a remarkable story. His teams at Arkansas and Nebraska qualified for nine College World Series, the most among all active head coaches, and won six outright conference championships. In his 34-year college head coaching career, he has...
talkbusiness.net
Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz
It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
KHBS
Icy patches and slick spots on roads across western Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vehicles are sliding off the roads in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and Washington County are slick and icy. Highways as far south as Barling in Sebastian County have patchy ice. Several cars and semi...
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
UPDATE: FS police arrest suspect after 5-hr. standoff
Fort Smith Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street Wednesday morning for a stabbing call.
