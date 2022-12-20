ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Striking Back on This Former Hog’s Deleted Tweet and What Feels Like a Program Crumbling

Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Percentage of Players Arkansas Still Has From Week 1 Is Startling

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team has suffered another blow to its depth for the Liberty Bowl, as Marcus Henderson entered the transfer portal Wednesday evening. Listed as the backup center on the depth chart released by the UA for the upcoming showdown with Kansas, Henderson is instead the Razorbacks’ 21st scholarship player to hit the transfer portal since fall camp in August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
baseballnews.com

The Remarkable Story Of Hogs’ Dave Van Horn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn is a remarkable story. His teams at Arkansas and Nebraska qualified for nine College World Series, the most among all active head coaches, and won six outright conference championships. In his 34-year college head coaching career, he has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz

It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
HINDSVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy