How to watch, listen, stream the Holiday Bowl – Ducks vs Tar Heels
It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these, but the Holiday Bowl is right around the corner. No. 15 Oregon is set to play North Carolina in San Diego. This will be the first Holiday Bowl since 2019 and the first one to be played inside Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. This game was set to return last season, but Covid issues within the UCLA program cancelled its game with North Carolina State. Since the game is going to take place in a supposedly baseball-only stadium, the configuration isn’t going to be the standard fare. One...
Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team. The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday. Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:. Neither Paul...
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has already been benched for Mike White this season. Now, he's been benched for Chris Streveler as well. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New...
