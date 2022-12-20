ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sebastian woman wins $1M prize in Florida lottery

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qg5LA_0jpLqBbN00

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Sebastian woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery, state officials announced Tuesday.

Karen Gibbons, 61, claimed her prize Sept. 8, said Michelle McFatter, a spokesperson for the Florida Lottery.

$2 million prize:Vero resident claims $2 million winning Lottery ticket sold in Sebastian

Gibbons chose to receive her winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000, Lottery officials said.

The ticket was part of the $50 game 500X THE CASH.

Publix at 13435 U.S. 1 in Sebastian sold Gibbons the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 bonus from the lottery.

It's the second Publix announced in two days in Sebastian to have sold million-dollar winning Lottery tickets.

Lottery officials announced Monday a Vero Beach woman, 30, claimed a $2 million prize in the 100X THE CASH  scratch-off game. She took the money in a lump-sum amount of $1.645 million on Aug. 24.

She bought her ticket from Publix in the 1400 block of Sebastian Boulevard. That store got a $4,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lucky in PSL: Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket

The names of Lottery winners who claim prizes of $250,000 or more are temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days of the date the prize is claimed, unless the winner waives it, according to the Lottery.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
VERO BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy