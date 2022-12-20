Investigation Update: At about 1:50 PM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with patrol officers and detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested Sydeeq Murchison, 18, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit in the area of 378 Centre Street in Dorchester. The officers were attempting to stop the suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation when he suddenly took off running with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand which he then discarded as he fled. Officers were able to place the suspect in custody without further incident and recover the weapon which was determined to be a partially loaded .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun with a defaced serial number.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO