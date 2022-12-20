Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Credit Card Skimmers Located at Convenience Stores in Kenmore Square and Allston
BPD Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area below the “0”.
bpdnews.com
One Under Arrest and Loaded Firearm Recovered During Traffic Stop on Massachusetts Avenue
At about 7:51 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022 officers assigned to District D-4 arrested and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Gerald Street in Lower Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle being operated at a speed greater than reasonable with excessive tinted windows on Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Gerald Street and spoke with the operator of the vehicle. A passenger in the rear was not wearing a seatbelt and officers asked the passenger for identification. Further investigation revealed the passenger had active warrants out of Quincy District Court for Violations of the Auto Laws as well as a warrant out of Cranston, Rhode Island, for Carrying a Firearm.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shooting Incident in the area of 12 Helen Street in Dorchester
Investigation Update: At about 1:50 PM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with patrol officers and detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested Sydeeq Murchison, 18, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit in the area of 378 Centre Street in Dorchester. The officers were attempting to stop the suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation when he suddenly took off running with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand which he then discarded as he fled. Officers were able to place the suspect in custody without further incident and recover the weapon which was determined to be a partially loaded .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun with a defaced serial number.
bpdnews.com
BPD in the Community: Officers Happy to Spread Christmas Cheer at Monica’s Kitchen in South Boston
BPD in the Community: On Saturday December 17, 2022, our officers were happy to help spread some cheer at the annual Christmas Peace Breakfast held at Monica’s Kitchen in South Boston. Over 300 community members enjoyed a delicious meal and sang seasonal songs while Santa and his elves shared gifts with the children in attendance.
Comments / 0