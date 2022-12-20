Read full article on original website
Does Pooling Make Sense?
The Enhancing Oncology Model allows pooling of groups of practices for quality measurement, which was not permitted under the OCM. Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, and our panelists discuss a provision of the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) which would allow pooling of smaller practices into a larger group for quality measurement purposes. Not everyone thinks it's great idea. Panelists Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology, Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and Community Oncology Alliance president, and Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, discuss the concept.
What Would You Change About the EOM?
Constructive advice on improving the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) from our expert panel. Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, invites the panelists to discuss one element of the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) they would change, and why. Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and COA president, called for CMS to include a factor to recognized the effects of COVID long haulers on total cost of care. Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, returned to the MEOS payments and suggested either making them higher or creating an add-on payment to reward data collection. And Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology, agreed with higher MEOS payments to attract new participants but also called for a system that doesn't punish practices that prescribe newly approved, high cost drugs if they are right for the patient.
Small Practices and Dual Risk: Considerations and Approaches
Asking for help to prepare for the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) and 2-sided risk is advised, say panelists experienced with the Oncology Care Model (OCM). Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, asks the panel to discuss how small practices can approach the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), both from a care delivery standpoint and from the requirement to take on dual risk from the beginning. Panelists agreed that a laser focus on patient care and quality of life will help achieve the cost control needed for 2-sided risk. Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology, urges practices to not be afraid to ask for help, whether it’s from the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) or from other practice leaders. Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and COA president, said concentrating on keeping patients out of the hospital is key. If an oncologist can deliver more days at home with family, Patel said, “I’m doing my job.” Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, agreed that emphasis on high-touch care delivery makes a difference, and so does having “skin in the game.”
Stakeholder Summit Covers the Details of the EOM in Everyday Practice
Does the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), proposed as the successor to Medicare’s first alternative payment model in cancer care, have enough incentives to draw small practices into value-based care? Or will this new model, which draws on the Oncology Care Model (OCM), scare off practices that would prefer an on-ramp before facing 2-sided risk?
Dr Patrick Reville: How Patients With MDS, MPAL Responded to Venetoclax With CLIA
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, elaborates on how certain patients responded to the updated treatment regimen. Although patients with both high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and mixed phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) made up a small portion of the study, this group's composite complete response rate was 100%. Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, explains the takeaways from this result.
What We’re Reading: How Spending Bill Affects Medicaid; Widening Disparities in Insulin Use; Confiscated Fentanyl in 2022
The new federal spending bill includes changes to Medicaid enrollment, postpartum coverage, and other health programs; new research shows widened disparities among US adults with diabetes using insulin; in 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration confiscated more than 379 million fentanyl doses. Health Care Program Changes Under the Federal Spending Bill.
Pregnancy-Related Risks May Be Lower With Buprenorphine for OUD vs Methadone
New research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. New Brunswick, New Jersey — Led by Elizabeth A. Suarez, PhD, MPH, from the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, new research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. Maternal and neonatal outcomes were investigated among a cohort of pregnant women, with lower infant-related risks seen in connection with buprenorphine use.
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
PASI Score Benefits and Limitations
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, provides an overview on the PASI scoring system. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let's transition into the discussion around treatment considerations. Let's discuss the importance of treatment considerations and patients' perspectives when we're selecting in sequencing treatments. Dr. Lopes, I have a question for you. How does the PASI score measure the level of severity for psoriasis and what limitations exist with using this scoring system in darker skin phototypes that maybe have less diagnosis or clinicians have been less trained around?
Dr Jessica Allegretti Explains Rebyota’s Mechanism of Action for the Prevention of Recurrent CDI
Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, medical director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, explained the mechanism of action for Rebyota, the first fecal transplant therapy approved by the FDA for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years and older, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI.
Dr Sachin Jain on Combining SCAN Group and CareOregon: “We’re Trying to Build a Very Different Kind of Company”
The combined resources of CareOregon and SCAN Group’s health plan and care delivery subsidiaries, operating under the HealthRight umbrella, will have revenues of $6.8 billion and will serve nearly 800,000 health plan members. In recent weeks, news about some of America’s health systems has not been good. Leading institutions...
Patient Outcomes Impacted by HoFH
Dr Brinton provides insights regarding prognosis for patients with HoFH. Eliot Brinton, MD: There is a huge impact in terms of cardiovascular disease with FH [familial hypercholesterolemia] in general, and with homozygous FH in particular. That really is the story behind homozygous FH. In simple garden variety hypercholesterolemia, people will get their heart attack or stroke, age 50, 60, 70, 80 [years old], something like that. If they have heterozygous FH, then they're going to get it maybe as early as in their 30s, or 40s, or 50s. Possibly not until they're 60. If someone has homozygous FH, they can have severe cardiovascular outcomes including heart attack, stroke, etc. not only in adolescence, but even in childhood. There are kids that have heart attacks at age 5 or 10 [years old].
Kidney Tubular Secretion Associated With Faster eGFR Decline
Lower estimated tubular secretion was found to be associated with a faster decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) but wasn’t associated with progression of chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease. Faster decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was found to be associated with lower estimated tubular secretion...
Top 5 Most-Read SAP Content of 2022
The most-read articles related to our Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program focused on behavioral health, oncology care, and partner news. The top 5 most-read articles and interviews articles related to our Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program on AJMC.com this year included information on cost-effective oncology with genomic profiling, interviews with leaders in cancer care and behavioral health, and covering news about pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
Top 5 Most-Read Rare Disease Articles of 2022
The most-read rare disease articles of the year included the topics of new pediatric central nervous system tumor guidelines, graft versus host disease, the contribution of gene variants to pediatric neuropsychiatric conditions, and hope for patients with blast-phase chronic myeloid leukemia. The top 5 most-read articles about rare diseases on...
Top 5 Most-Read Skin Cancer Articles of 2022
BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year, having been mentioned in 3 of this year’s top 5 articles. Also discussed were a first-in-its-class combination treatment approval and potential indicators of increased skin cancer risk. BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year on AJMC.com’s skin cancer page, having...
Top 5 Most-Read COVID-19 News of 2022
2022's most-read news about the pandemic included the impact of COVID-19 on patients with asthma, the Biden administration's plans to advance vaccination and other initiatives, information about when SARS-CoV-2 is at its most infectious, and more. The year's most-read news about the pandemic included the impact of COVID-19 on patients...
Biosimilars Are a "Wonderful" Option for Patients With Cancer, Says Susan Sabo-Wagner
Biosimilars are a wonderful option for patients, but the growing number available can be challenging to manage when different payers prefer different agents, said Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, executive director of clinical strategy for Oncology Consultants of Houston, Texas. Biosimilars provide more options for patients and savings for practices,...
Top 5 Most-Read Hemophilia Articles of 2022
The most-read hemophilia articles of the year highlighted new drug developments for hemophilia, the impact of carrier status, and opportunities for better patient education. The top 5 most-read articles on hemophilia in 2022 explored a case study involving hemophilia A development after allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and more.
Top 5 Most-Read Multiple Myeloma News of 2022
The most-read multiple myeloma (MM) articles of the year included the topics of novel treatments, the role of gene expression influence on MM, and more. The top 5 most-read articles on multiple myeloma (MM) on AJMC.com explored the emergence of new treatment options for MM such as autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and teclistamab, as well as possible changes in diagnostic measurement terminology and potential future treatments.
