Asking for help to prepare for the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) and 2-sided risk is advised, say panelists experienced with the Oncology Care Model (OCM). Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, asks the panel to discuss how small practices can approach the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), both from a care delivery standpoint and from the requirement to take on dual risk from the beginning. Panelists agreed that a laser focus on patient care and quality of life will help achieve the cost control needed for 2-sided risk. Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology, urges practices to not be afraid to ask for help, whether it’s from the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) or from other practice leaders. Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and COA president, said concentrating on keeping patients out of the hospital is key. If an oncologist can deliver more days at home with family, Patel said, “I’m doing my job.” Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, agreed that emphasis on high-touch care delivery makes a difference, and so does having “skin in the game.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO