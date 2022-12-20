DULUTH, Minn.–‘Tis the season for giving and receiving. As packages get dropped of on front steps, you’ll want to avoid leaving them unattended if you can. With the holidays being a busier time of year for ordering packages, your porch may start to pile up. This can present and appealing scenario for porch pirates. Thieves that specifically wait to steal items off porches, taking advantage of the small window of time between when items are dropped off and when they’re taken inside.

