Duluth's London Road is rounding out
The infamous London Road is facing some changes. The development of three new roundabouts on 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east, was the talk of the town tonight at MnDot’s virtual meeting with the public. “We took a deeper dive into the road and roundabout alternatives to review the...
FOX 21 Online
Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions
DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Dangerous’ Travel Conditions in Store as Snow, Arctic Cold Head for Lakes Area
(KNSI) — Now that this winter storm is on our doorstep, forecasters have a better idea of who will get what and when. Some of the snow totals have decreased, and forecast wind speeds have dropped slightly, but they will still be impactful. The National Weather Service has issued...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff
Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.
FOX 21 Online
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St. She also suffers from dementia. Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female. She...
boreal.org
2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest winners
A huge thanks to all who entered the 2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest. We thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the photos that came in!. This record-breaking storm (that the National Weather Service in Duluth named the “Blue Blizzard" of December 13-16, 2022) was unique because of the beautiful 'blue' color that would appear in the snow.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
Widespread Power Outages Likely In Duluth & Superior With Christmas Week Blizzard
There's a big difference between wanting a white Christmas and getting what we got last week. We saw over 20 inches of snow in some places. Ice was falling from bridges, destroying windshields. Heavy winds and heavy wet snow also caused a lot of trees to go down and break power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Some of them for several days.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
mprnews.org
What Hulu rom-com 'Merry Kiss Cam' gets wrong about Duluth
Hailing a cab in Duluth. Eating snow fallen next to a city street. Portraying the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs as a perpetually-losing hockey team. These are just a few of the headscratchers that make a strange trip out of “Merry Kiss Cam,” a new rom-com on Hulu that was filmed and set in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
DPD Public Information Officer And Postmasters Reminding Residents of Front Porch Theft During Holidays
DULUTH, Minn.–‘Tis the season for giving and receiving. As packages get dropped of on front steps, you’ll want to avoid leaving them unattended if you can. With the holidays being a busier time of year for ordering packages, your porch may start to pile up. This can present and appealing scenario for porch pirates. Thieves that specifically wait to steal items off porches, taking advantage of the small window of time between when items are dropped off and when they’re taken inside.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
drydenwire.com
Ashland Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Call Of A Body Found In Roadway
ASHLAND COUNTY -- A 25-year-old male from Ashland was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a body found in a roadway. According to the Ashland Police Department, at 8:19a on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Paramedics were called to a body in the roadway on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.
Minnesota Man Involved in Double Murder-Suicide in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City. Rowell...
