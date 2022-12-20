ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022

Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
CHICAGO, IL
ewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Hypes His WWE SmackDown Appearance Next Week

John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in a post on Twitter. He’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As previously noted, Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39, although his opponent has yet to be revealed. He wrote:...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More

After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Star Gets Married

WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile tied the knot with personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff. The couple announced her engagement in February, but their new social media posts show they were married in Lake Maitland, Florida, this week. Nile posted a wedding photo to Instagram with the caption, “For the rest of...
FLORIDA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event

In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
ewrestlingnews.com

5 Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will see Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. TNT...
ewrestlingnews.com

New Play On Pro Wrestling Set To Debut In May

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a theatrical production on pro wrestling will be debuting in May. Master of Puppets will run at The Legacy Theater in Branford, Connecticut from May 25 through June 11 and will be an examination of the “dirty underbelly of pro wrestling.”
BRANFORD, CT
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel

During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game

WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were in attendance at Friday night’s NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The real-life couple live in the Cleveland area and often attend NBA and NFL games in the city. You can check out some photos of the two...
CLEVELAND, OH
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW News: Granden Goetzman, Lethal And Jarrett’s Remixed Theme

Granden Goetzman made his AEW TV debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has a bit of detail on his training. As previously reported, Goetzman debuted as part of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group and had been training at Jay Lethal’s school. Fightful Select reports that Goetzman has also done some training with Matt Sydal. Goetzman looks to be part of the group along with Parker Boudreaux.
ewrestlingnews.com

Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More

Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
ewrestlingnews.com

Kurt Angle Names Wrestlers He Would Have A Final WrestleMania Match With

At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin in the final match of his legendary career following which he transitioned to a backstage role as a WWE producer. Since then, Angle has undergone knee replacement surgery and stayed away from the squared circle as an active competitor. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. Lince Dorado...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage News – AR Fox & Top Flight Win Casino Trios Royale, Jarrett/Lethal

The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale opened Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, as AR Fox and Top Flight bested the seven other teams to win the grand cash prize. The eight teams to participate in the high stakes match were:. Varsity Athletes and Ari...
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today

During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy