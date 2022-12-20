Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
John Cena Hypes His WWE SmackDown Appearance Next Week
John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in a post on Twitter. He’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As previously noted, Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39, although his opponent has yet to be revealed. He wrote:...
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
WWE NXT Star Gets Married
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile tied the knot with personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff. The couple announced her engagement in February, but their new social media posts show they were married in Lake Maitland, Florida, this week. Nile posted a wedding photo to Instagram with the caption, “For the rest of...
Vince McMahon Allegedly Wanted To Fire WWE Writer For Not Knocking Before Entering His Office
During the “Insiders” podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs looked back on his time with the company. During the show, he shared a Vince McMahon story, alleging that McMahon wanted to fire a writer once for not knocking before walking into his office. “Vince is a...
Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event
In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
5 Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will see Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. TNT...
New Play On Pro Wrestling Set To Debut In May
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a theatrical production on pro wrestling will be debuting in May. Master of Puppets will run at The Legacy Theater in Branford, Connecticut from May 25 through June 11 and will be an examination of the “dirty underbelly of pro wrestling.”
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel
During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game
WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were in attendance at Friday night’s NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The real-life couple live in the Cleveland area and often attend NBA and NFL games in the city. You can check out some photos of the two...
PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
AEW News: Granden Goetzman, Lethal And Jarrett’s Remixed Theme
Granden Goetzman made his AEW TV debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has a bit of detail on his training. As previously reported, Goetzman debuted as part of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group and had been training at Jay Lethal’s school. Fightful Select reports that Goetzman has also done some training with Matt Sydal. Goetzman looks to be part of the group along with Parker Boudreaux.
Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More
Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Chelsea Green Continues To Tease A WWE Return, News On Xavier Woods, Royal Rumble, More
You can check out the latest Battle of the Brands from the “UpUpDownDown” channel below:. WWE is selling “priority passes” for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39, and Elimination Chamber for 2023. You can find additional details below:. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing some...
Kurt Angle Names Wrestlers He Would Have A Final WrestleMania Match With
At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin in the final match of his legendary career following which he transitioned to a backstage role as a WWE producer. Since then, Angle has undergone knee replacement surgery and stayed away from the squared circle as an active competitor. Speaking on...
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. Lince Dorado...
AEW Rampage News – AR Fox & Top Flight Win Casino Trios Royale, Jarrett/Lethal
The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale opened Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, as AR Fox and Top Flight bested the seven other teams to win the grand cash prize. The eight teams to participate in the high stakes match were:. Varsity Athletes and Ari...
Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...
