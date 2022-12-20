Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
6 Mental Models to Guide New Crypto Investors Through a Bear Market
The first thing you should know about mental models is that very few people use them in day-to-day scenarios. The reason is simple; our primitive brains aren’t wired to use complex methods to arrive at conclusions, especially in financial markets. Our brain is more wired for speed than for...
dailycoin.com
USDT vs. USDC: What Are the Differences Between the Two Main Stablecoins?
USDC and USDT are two of the most common stablecoins in the world right now. Both coins are also two of the top five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and, as such, are important pillars of the crypto economy. The interesting thing about both coins is that they exist for...
dailycoin.com
7 Most Influential People in Crypto
Traditionally, on the 11th day of Christmas, there would be 11 pipers piping, but we at DailyCoin have never really been fans of flutes and other reed instruments. Instead, we would prefer to look at seven “pipers” of the crypto industry. These individuals are some of the most influential in crypto, and their words carry a lot of weight.
dailycoin.com
North Korean Hackers Have Stolen $1.2 Billion in Crypto Funds Since 2017, Says South Korea
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won) in cryptocurrency and other digital assets over the past five years. North Korea Has Stolen $1.2 Billion in Crypto. According to a Thursday report from South Korea’s main...
dailycoin.com
Popsicle Finance Up 300% After “Frog Nation” Leader Announces Comeback
Daniele Sesta, the founder of Popsicle Finance, announced that he will be re-joining the Popsicle team, leading to its native token ICE increasing 3x in price. Daniele’s previous contributions include projects like Wonderland & Abracadabra, which are all down more than 99% from their all-time high. Popsicle Finance recently...
dailycoin.com
OKX to Publish Proof-of-Reserves Every Month, Unveils Self-Verification Feature
OKX published its second Proof-of-Reserve today and will continue publishing it monthly. The firm’s Merkle tree PoR initiative covers three major assets: BTC, ETH, and USDT. OKX also launched new features to assist users in verifying the results of PoR. FTX collapse prompted cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal Proof-of-Reserve. The...
dailycoin.com
HedgeUp: The New Crypto Project Providing Access to a Wide Range of Alternative Investment Products
There has been a gap between cryptocurrency and traditional investors since the beginning because traditional investors with low net worth had no option to invest in alternative assets. A new and unique crypto project, HedgeUp ($HDUP), might fill this gap. The project focuses on enabling regular users to access high-net...
dailycoin.com
SEC General Counsel Dan Berkovitz to Depart Agency After Reportedly Dining with SBF
SEC General Counsel Dan Berkovitz will depart the agency on January 31. He’ll be replaced by Megan Barbero, the SEC Principal Deputy General Counsel. Berkovitz joined the SEC in November of last year. Previously he worked as a Commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Berkovitz is reported...
dailycoin.com
SBF to Spend Christmas at Home as US Court Grants him a Record $250M Bail
Sam Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bail by a Manhattan court on Thursday. The bail was granted with strict conditions by Judge Gorenstein. According to Nick Roos, the SBF’s bail bond remains the highest pre-trial bond ever. SBF, Gary Wang, and Caroline Ellison inflated Alameda FTT holdings and misled...
dailycoin.com
Do Kwon Cashes Out Bitcoin In Serbia Using Funds From The ‘Luna Foundation Guard’ Wallet
Terra Luna founder Do Kwon has cashed out Bitcoin in Serbia, after allegedly taking residence there to avoid extradition. Do Kwon used the ‘Luna Foundation Guard’ (LFG) wallet to withdraw funds, blockchain analysis shows the total wallet balance is around 6980 BTC ($117,435,708). Although Sam Bankman-Fried was recently...
