WHIO Dayton

58 weak Rohingya land on Indonesian beach after weeks at sea

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — (AP) — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in...
6 Mental Models to Guide New Crypto Investors Through a Bear Market

The first thing you should know about mental models is that very few people use them in day-to-day scenarios. The reason is simple; our primitive brains aren’t wired to use complex methods to arrive at conclusions, especially in financial markets. Our brain is more wired for speed than for...
USDT vs. USDC: What Are the Differences Between the Two Main Stablecoins?

USDC and USDT are two of the most common stablecoins in the world right now. Both coins are also two of the top five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and, as such, are important pillars of the crypto economy. The interesting thing about both coins is that they exist for...
7 Most Influential People in Crypto

Traditionally, on the 11th day of Christmas, there would be 11 pipers piping, but we at DailyCoin have never really been fans of flutes and other reed instruments. Instead, we would prefer to look at seven “pipers” of the crypto industry. These individuals are some of the most influential in crypto, and their words carry a lot of weight.
North Korean Hackers Have Stolen $1.2 Billion in Crypto Funds Since 2017, Says South Korea

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won) in cryptocurrency and other digital assets over the past five years. North Korea Has Stolen $1.2 Billion in Crypto. According to a Thursday report from South Korea’s main...
Popsicle Finance Up 300% After “Frog Nation” Leader Announces Comeback

Daniele Sesta, the founder of Popsicle Finance, announced that he will be re-joining the Popsicle team, leading to its native token ICE increasing 3x in price. Daniele’s previous contributions include projects like Wonderland & Abracadabra, which are all down more than 99% from their all-time high. Popsicle Finance recently...
OKX to Publish Proof-of-Reserves Every Month, Unveils Self-Verification Feature

OKX published its second Proof-of-Reserve today and will continue publishing it monthly. The firm’s Merkle tree PoR initiative covers three major assets: BTC, ETH, and USDT. OKX also launched new features to assist users in verifying the results of PoR. FTX collapse prompted cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal Proof-of-Reserve. The...
SEC General Counsel Dan Berkovitz to Depart Agency After Reportedly Dining with SBF

SEC General Counsel Dan Berkovitz will depart the agency on January 31. He’ll be replaced by Megan Barbero, the SEC Principal Deputy General Counsel. Berkovitz joined the SEC in November of last year. Previously he worked as a Commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Berkovitz is reported...
SBF to Spend Christmas at Home as US Court Grants him a Record $250M Bail

Sam Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bail by a Manhattan court on Thursday. The bail was granted with strict conditions by Judge Gorenstein. According to Nick Roos, the SBF’s bail bond remains the highest pre-trial bond ever. SBF, Gary Wang, and Caroline Ellison inflated Alameda FTT holdings and misled...
MANHATTAN, NY

