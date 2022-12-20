Read full article on original website
BBC
Lay-by drug dealer jailed
A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after being caught hiding cocaine near a lay-by. Police said Joel Jacobi, 27, of no fixed abode, had been acting suspiciously on the edge of a field near Brecon in August. Officers found up to £15,300 worth of cocaine...
BBC
Caewern: Man murdered neighbour in sustained attack
A man who murdered his neighbour has been given a life sentence with a minimum 28-year term. Timothy Dundon, 66, was left to bleed to death after a "sustained" attack at his home in Heol Catwg on the Caewern estate in Neath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 April. Emmett Morrison,...
BBC
Hull men in court after boat seized in cannabis inquiry
Two men have appeared in court charged with drugs offences after a police inquiry into suspected organised crime saw a boat seized in Hull. About £51,000 in cash was found in the £140,000 vessel, which was seized at Hull Marina, according to police. At Hull Magistrates' Court, Ervis...
BBC
Monmouth: Morgan Wainewright locked up over single-punch death
A man who killed a golfer with a single punch has been sentenced to four years in youth detention. Morgan Wainewright, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, was 19 when he attacked Andrew Nicholas from Poole, Dorset, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old had been visiting the town...
game-news24.com
A 3D printer is strange: The FBI is taking drugs worth 30 million dollars US dollars
Michael Miskulin, 12/20/2022 at five:41, Criminals smuggle $30 million worth of meth from the US to Australia. The discovery of drugs in 3D printers has stirred up. One recent attempt by a drug smugglers used 3D printers to transport 30kg of methamphetamine to Western Australia, the Guardian reports. According to the report, 30 kilograms of meth are $30,000.
Western Sydney plumber forced to smuggle drugs in an excavator in pay back brother's debts to bikies
A Western Sydney plumber whose brother died owing $1million to a bikie gang claims he was forced to smuggle drugs worth millions of dollars in order to repay his debts.
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Man admits killing two in high-speed drug crash
A man who had taken cocaine, Valium and cannabis drove at speeds of more than 100mph before crashing and killing two passengers. Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020. His car landed upturned in a...
BBC
Man jailed for trying to get student to take to her own life
A man who offered to help a vulnerable student take her own life after meeting her on a pro-suicide website has been given a lifelong restriction order. Craig McInally, 31, invited the 25 year-old woman to his flat after she admitted she was "really struggling". The High Court in Glasgow...
BBC
Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol. The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November. An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her...
Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday.
BBC
Gwent Police: Officer filmed striking man referred to CPS
An officer accused of attacking a man has been referred by the police watchdog to the Crown Prosecution Service. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) passed on the Gwent constable's details to the CPS to consider assault charges against him. He is said to have used excessive force while...
BBC
Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she...
BBC
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Zara Aleena: Family members 'completely destroyed' by murder
Close relatives of Zara Aleena have been "completely destroyed" by her murder, her aunt has said. Six months after the law graduate's death in east London, Farah Naz said they "don't feel well, physically, emotionally" and were "constantly tormented" by thoughts of how she died. Ms Naz also said "we...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at around 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man...
BBC
Richhill cash machine theft took less than 60 seconds, court hears
The theft of a cash machine worth £10,000 from a County Armagh filling station took less than 60 seconds, a court has been told. Sean Paul Donnelly, 22, of Navan Street in Armagh city, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday. He faced charges including theft, arson and criminal...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
US trio face extradition over alleged child kidnap plot
Three Americans facing trial over a kidnap and murder plot have lost their latest attempt to avoid extradition from Scotland. The US authorities say Valerie Hayes, Gary Reburn and Jennifer Amnott conspired to abduct five children and kill their parents in Dayton, Virginia. The plot was foiled in 2018 and...
