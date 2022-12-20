Read full article on original website
newslj.com
New philanthropic organization launches to support coal communities
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. formed the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations. As part of its launch, the foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000...
Winter is upon us
Micah Most, Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator with University of Wyoming Extension — The snow on the ground and ever-shortening daylight hours are a sure sign that winter is upon us. Along with feeding chores and breaking ice on tanks and troughs, the season brings industry and association meetings. I was glad to meet with the Johnson County Wool Growers at their annual meeting in early November, and I had the chance to meet with my fellow ag-focus extension educators from across the state at the University of Wyoming Extension conference in Casper a few weeks ago. I hope to see some familiar faces at the upcoming Natural Resources Rendezvous in Casper, hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Wyoming Wool Growers Association, and the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.
Governor calls for property tax relief
SUNDANCE — Among the details added to Governor Mark Gordon’s budget proposal last week was a proposal to offer more property tax relief to the Wyoming residents most impacted by inflation: seniors and people living on fixed incomes. “As you know, inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022,...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Amid reported tax issues, Kanye West settles Wyoming debt
POWELL — Kanye West and his businesses may owe more than $50 million in taxes, but they appear mostly all square with the State of Wyoming. Now known as Ye, the musician and entrepreneur left behind tens of thousands of dollars worth of IOUs to the state when he and his businesses pulled out of Cody in 2021.
RSV, COVID, flu patients filling Wyoming hospitals
Hospitals across the country are reportedly filling up with young patients suffering from the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Wyoming is no exception. Levi Keener is director of clinical operations at Community Hospital in Torrington. He said last week was a bad one. “Monday we were at...
Late Heroics Lifts Cowgirls Past Wichita State in Thriller
WICHITA, Kan. (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirls closed their non-conference slate in thrilling fashion Tuesday night at Wichita State, defeating the Shockers 61-56. Grace Ellis provided the heroics late for the Cowgirls, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the final 5:04, including what would be the game-winner, breaking a 56-56 tie with 1:05 to play. The win is the Cowgirls’ first true road victory this season and the first loss suffered by Wichita State at home.
