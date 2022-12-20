Micah Most, Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator with University of Wyoming Extension — The snow on the ground and ever-shortening daylight hours are a sure sign that winter is upon us. Along with feeding chores and breaking ice on tanks and troughs, the season brings industry and association meetings. I was glad to meet with the Johnson County Wool Growers at their annual meeting in early November, and I had the chance to meet with my fellow ag-focus extension educators from across the state at the University of Wyoming Extension conference in Casper a few weeks ago. I hope to see some familiar faces at the upcoming Natural Resources Rendezvous in Casper, hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Wyoming Wool Growers Association, and the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO