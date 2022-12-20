Read full article on original website
Tampa, Hillsborough await Rays’ stadium pitch
The city of St. Petersburg is in the batter’s box in potentially deciding the Tampa Bay Rays’ future stadium plans, but the city Tampa and Hillsborough County are taking practice swings in the on-deck circle. Two days before Thanksgiving, Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman and others from...
The coldest Christmas in Tampa Bay: blackouts, burst pipes and frozen citrus
Nearly 40 years ago on Christmas morning, Nikki Gay woke up to her own her breath coming out in frosty puffs. Gay and her entire Lakeland neighborhood were experiencing a blackout spurred on by demand for power as temperatures plunged overnight. The blackout, which started in the early morning, would last for hours, the Tampa Tribune reported.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
5 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
Trying to avoid the bomb cyclone? Here are the 9 best places to live in Florida
You don’t need to be retired to move to Florida. After all, it’s been one of the hottest destinations among those who moved during the pandemic. And with weather forecasts predicting a “bomb cyclone” ripping through most of the U.S. this week, relocating to the Sunshine State—which just so happens to be a tax haven—has never seemed more appealing.
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
Golf.com
The 30 best golf courses in Florida (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Florida. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Florida. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
sportstravelmagazine.com
For MLB Teams, Bowl Season is Chance to Show Off Venues
The Holiday Bowl was in a bind. Known as one of the most entertaining games of bowl season, it was looking for a new home, knowing the demolition of Qualcomm Stadium had been scheduled. So over coffee in 2018, organizers of the bowl game and one of the city’s professional...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Florida high school football seniors have signed
The Dec. 21st Early National Signing Day is upon us and there certainly have been surprises as Florida top football recruits have begun to sign the National Letters of Intent to solidify their college commitments. Perhaps the biggest surprise is not where one player signed, but that he elected to ...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
Florida's All-Early Signing Day Team 1st Team
If you were wondering who are the top-rated players from the Class of 2023, as of Early Signing Day, here is the list: Offense QB - Marcus Stokes - Nease - 4-Star - Uncommitted RB - Cedric Baxter - Edgewater - 4-Star - Texas RB - Richard Young - Lehigh - 4-Star - Alabama TE - Riley Williams - IMG ...
NHL postpones 2 games, colleges scramble as cold, snow hit
The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm that began rolling across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. and Canada, bringing blizzard conditions and bone-chilling temperatures. Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay was postponed on Wednesday, and a day later the NHL postponed Detroit’s visit to Ottawa until Feb. 27. The league’s Christmas break begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, swift promos
Florida sports fans have not been able to wager on football this season, but there is hope that legal Florida sports betting will return to the Sunshine State in time for next season. Florida sports books were forced to pause operations just three weeks after launching because of legal opposition from the Seminole Tribe, which runs the in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state. Legal proceedings are supposed to get underway in 2023, so the return of Florida mobile sports betting could be on the horizon after a year of being at a standstill.
