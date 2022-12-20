Read full article on original website
Update On Top Dolla Following Botched Suicide Dive, Angel & Humberto Note
Last week on WWE SmackDown, Top Dolla performed a botched suicide dive during a tag team match against The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. The Hit Row member got caught on the ropes during his high-flying move, hit his head on the apron, and somehow landed safely on his feet.
John Cena Hypes His WWE SmackDown Appearance Next Week
John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in a post on Twitter. He’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As previously noted, Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39, although his opponent has yet to be revealed. He wrote:...
Evil Uno Reveals How The Dark Order Has Coped With Brodie Lee’s Passing
Evil Uno made his debut for AEW as a member of The Dark Order at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019. A year later, Brodie Lee made his surprise AEW debut and was revealed as the “Exalted One”, the leader of the Dark Order. On December 26,...
Vince McMahon Allegedly Wanted To Fire WWE Writer For Not Knocking Before Entering His Office
During the “Insiders” podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs looked back on his time with the company. During the show, he shared a Vince McMahon story, alleging that McMahon wanted to fire a writer once for not knocking before walking into his office. “Vince is a...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals WWE Writers Mainly Served As “Advisors” To Vince McMahon
On April 1, 2015, Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE’s creative team as a writer. On October 11, 2017, Jacobs was released from his WWE contract for posting a photo on social media with members of the Bullet Club during their invasion of Monday Night RAW. On Conrad Thompson’s The Insiders...
Dominik Mysterio ‘Arrested’ After Breaking Into His Grandfather’s Home (Video)
Rey Mysterio has no time for Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley’s shenanigans during the Christmas season. Many of you may recall that Dominik and Rhea showed up to Rey’s house for Thanksgiving, which resulted in the two pushing down the door and attacking the latter. On Christmas Eve,...
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
AEW News: Granden Goetzman, Lethal And Jarrett’s Remixed Theme
Granden Goetzman made his AEW TV debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has a bit of detail on his training. As previously reported, Goetzman debuted as part of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group and had been training at Jay Lethal’s school. Fightful Select reports that Goetzman has also done some training with Matt Sydal. Goetzman looks to be part of the group along with Parker Boudreaux.
Report: The Workhorsemen Injured At AEW Dark Tapings
A report from Fightful Select indicates that there may have been an injury sustained at the recent round of tapings for AEW Dark. The Workhorsemen, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, were pulled from this weekend’s CDW show due to injuries suffered at the latest Dark tapings. The report notes that Henry’s injury is not considered to be serious, and he should be back in action soon. There is no word yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.
WWE NXT Star Gets Married
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile tied the knot with personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff. The couple announced her engagement in February, but their new social media posts show they were married in Lake Maitland, Florida, this week. Nile posted a wedding photo to Instagram with the caption, “For the rest of...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/23/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Here is the non-spoiler lineup for the show:. – Emma vs. Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville vs. Tegan Nox in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
AEW Rampage News – AR Fox & Top Flight Win Casino Trios Royale, Jarrett/Lethal
The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale opened Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, as AR Fox and Top Flight bested the seven other teams to win the grand cash prize. The eight teams to participate in the high stakes match were:. Varsity Athletes and Ari...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Broomfield, CO has 3,638 tickets out. AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA on January 4th has 7,440 tickets out. AEW Rampage in...
New AEW Streaming Deal Announcement Is Imminent
Although there have been rumors about AEW announcing a streaming home for a while, it looks like a deal is about to be announced. Speculation regarding this picked up after it was announced that ROH TV would return to the HonorClub streaming service. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer...
Miro Responds To Reports About His Absence From TV, Issues With AEW Creative
Miro last worked a 6-Man tag team match at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event and hasn’t appeared on AEW television ever since. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer earlier reported that Miro declined to wrestle a match at Full Gear after AEW President Tony Khan had come up with an idea for his in-ring return.
New AEW Hire Mike Mansury Speaks Out, Danhausen’s Christmas Vlog, More
New AEW TV production executive Mike Mansury is the featured guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “For years, Mike Mansury was the secret weapon of the WWE production team, and now he’s taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling in what’s been called a blockbuster signing following a year in Singapore. Now, Mike talks candidly about his WWE exit, how AEW and NXT give him the same creative charge and the harrowing night he first made his name in WWE.”
Chelsea Green Continues To Tease A WWE Return, News On Xavier Woods, Royal Rumble, More
You can check out the latest Battle of the Brands from the “UpUpDownDown” channel below:. WWE is selling “priority passes” for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39, and Elimination Chamber for 2023. You can find additional details below:. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing some...
New Play On Pro Wrestling Set To Debut In May
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a theatrical production on pro wrestling will be debuting in May. Master of Puppets will run at The Legacy Theater in Branford, Connecticut from May 25 through June 11 and will be an examination of the “dirty underbelly of pro wrestling.”
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. Lince Dorado...
Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...
