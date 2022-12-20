Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Calls AEW Fans The Worst In All Of Pro Sports
AEW World Champion MJF has made his views on the promotion’s fans clear, calling them the worst fans in pro sports. MJF captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear last month, thanks to an assist from William Regal. On Twitter, MJF spoke about fans talking about athletes from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel
During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Play On Pro Wrestling Set To Debut In May
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a theatrical production on pro wrestling will be debuting in May. Master of Puppets will run at The Legacy Theater in Branford, Connecticut from May 25 through June 11 and will be an examination of the “dirty underbelly of pro wrestling.”
ewrestlingnews.com
New AEW Streaming Deal Announcement Is Imminent
Although there have been rumors about AEW announcing a streaming home for a while, it looks like a deal is about to be announced. Speculation regarding this picked up after it was announced that ROH TV would return to the HonorClub streaming service. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Allegedly Wanted To Fire WWE Writer For Not Knocking Before Entering His Office
During the “Insiders” podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs looked back on his time with the company. During the show, he shared a Vince McMahon story, alleging that McMahon wanted to fire a writer once for not knocking before walking into his office. “Vince is a...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game
WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were in attendance at Friday night’s NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The real-life couple live in the Cleveland area and often attend NBA and NFL games in the city. You can check out some photos of the two...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More
Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star Gets Married
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile tied the knot with personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff. The couple announced her engagement in February, but their new social media posts show they were married in Lake Maitland, Florida, this week. Nile posted a wedding photo to Instagram with the caption, “For the rest of...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Broomfield, CO has 3,638 tickets out. AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA on January 4th has 7,440 tickets out. AEW Rampage in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chelsea Green Continues To Tease A WWE Return, News On Xavier Woods, Royal Rumble, More
You can check out the latest Battle of the Brands from the “UpUpDownDown” channel below:. WWE is selling “priority passes” for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39, and Elimination Chamber for 2023. You can find additional details below:. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing some...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar
On Saturday evening, the UFC announced the tragic news that MMA legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45, after what is believed to be from heart complications. Bonnar reportedly passed away on Thursday, with the news just coming out. The official UFC statement stated,. “The UFC...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling’s Parent Company Files Trademark For Ring Name Of Former WWE Star
Impact Wrestling‘s parent company, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC, filed to trademark the name Santino Marella on December 19 through attorney Michael Dockins. Anthony Carelli played that character while in WWE. The trademark for the name expired in 2021, which is how Impact was able to get the trademark. This...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News: Granden Goetzman, Lethal And Jarrett’s Remixed Theme
Granden Goetzman made his AEW TV debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has a bit of detail on his training. As previously reported, Goetzman debuted as part of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group and had been training at Jay Lethal’s school. Fightful Select reports that Goetzman has also done some training with Matt Sydal. Goetzman looks to be part of the group along with Parker Boudreaux.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair And Eric Bischoff Need To Bury The Hatchet
Speaking on his eponymous podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks that Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff need to bury the hatchet. The ongoing issues between the two men go back all the way to their time together in WCW. Angle suggested that it’s time to let bygones be bygones.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan To Become A Free Agent Soon
On November 5, 2017, Sami Callihan made his debut for Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory in a villainous role. According to a report from Fightful Select, Callihan’s deal with Impact Wrestling will expire in a few months, making the 35-year-old wrestler a free agent. At the beginning of...
Comments / 0