After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.

7 HOURS AGO