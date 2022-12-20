ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers release simulated Tuesday practice report

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers opted not to practice on Tuesday but the NFL still requires a participation report every day. So this participation is all estimated. With no Tuesday practice, the Steelers will only have two full days of prep and one walkthrough before Saturday’s Christmas Eve showdown with Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is the practice estimation the Steelers produced:

QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) – FP — DB Josh Jackson (Ankle) – FP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Foot) – FP — RB Najee Harris (Hip) – LP

LB Myles Jack (Groin) – LP — WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) – LP

FB Derek Watt (Ankle) – LP — S Terrell Edmunds (Hamstring) – DNP

DT Cameron Heyward (Coaches Decision – Resting Player) – DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Coaches Decision – Resting Player) – DNP

The big news here is that starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and is starting this week barring any setbacks. Head coach Mike Tomlin noted after Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers there were no significant injuries from the game so these would all either be left over from the previous week or were injuries from the game Tomlin wasn’t made aware of until well after the game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

