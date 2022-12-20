ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores

FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton

EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton. Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
EASTON, PA
Gym transformed into winter wonderland at Allentown elementary school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday was anything but a typical school day for students at Sheridan Elementary. "Looking at the kids' faces as they walked in this morning, their eyes were sparkling," said Sheridan Elementary Principal Peter Shahba. Their eyes were sparkling because their gym became a winter wonderland created just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in brutally cold conditions in Reading

READING, Pa. – Dozens of firefighters in Reading braved the elements Friday night, battling a three-alarm fire at a rowhome. Officials say the flames sparked at the house on the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Soon after, the entire area filled with smoke as crews tried to extinguish flames. 
READING, PA
Berks DES urging residents to stay indoors through Friday evening

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to stay indoors through the afternoon and evening Friday. The freezing temperatures, high winds and icy conditions are already causing power outages and dangerous driving conditions across the area. Officials anticipate weather conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon

​U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police closed part of a road after a two-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on South Pike Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say there were injuries in the crash, but did not say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
FLEETWOOD, PA
Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Berks Catholic pulls away in the second half to hand Exeter its first loss

READING, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the early going meeting on the court at Exeter on Thursday night. Berks Catholic earning a solid road win over the Eagles, 73-63. Both teams locked into a close contest for most of the way, but the Saints would to pull away in the closing minutes of the third quarter, holding a 54-40 lead. Helping to pace the Saints in that quarter and for much of the night, Jay Jay Jordan finishing with 32 points.
READING, PA
Whitehall hands Pocono Mountain West its first loss with a key win

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61. The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest. These...
WHITEHALL, PA

