Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News: Cleveland Clinic Doctor Charged for Sexual Assault

By Matty Willz
101.1. The Wiz
 5 days ago

Omar Massoud Source: Cleveland Police Department


A doctor in Cleveland has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Omar Massoud, from Westlake, has been accused by three patients of ‘gross sexual imposition and kidnapping’.

A Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson issued a statement Friday:

Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

