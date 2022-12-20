ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

If everyone could have the heart of Patrick, the world would be a better place.

By Jamie Speakman
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGqJQ_0jpKwbQY00

Patrick Riley has been a Custodian in the Cullman City School system for the last 29 years. To know Patrick is to love Patrick. He is one of the kindest gentlemen you could ever have a conversation with. While children are at school, they can be reassured Patrick will greet them with a smile and always a friendly hello. The same goes for when a student or ex-student sees him out and about. His heart and love for Cullman City School, the students, and the staff goes well beyond four walls.

A tradition of Partick’s is each year he will spend a tremendous amount of time hand-making Christmas cards for the students. Obviously, it would be near impossible for him to make one for all students, but he gives it his best shot. The touch he puts on each card comes from his heart. The hand-drawn or painted cards should make their way to Hallmark to be displayed worldwide. It’s a talent for sure, but it’s the heart of a special Custodian that will forever impact the students.

Comments / 0

Related
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
gadsdenmessenger.com

Exceptional children’s Christmas party held at The Venue

Photo: The Gadsden City High School Titan Danceline performs at the Exceptional Children’s Christmas Party on December 19. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) Special needs children from across the Gadsden City School System recently attended an accessible Christmas party. The Venue at Coosa Landing was filled not only with Christmas decorations, but...
GADSDEN, AL
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Taking the World by Storm

In spite of personal hardships, Karen Tyree, RDH, BSDH, continues to advance the professions of dental assisting and dental hygiene in her home state of Alabama. Dentistry has been plagued by a lack of dental team members in spite of high demand. Gadsden State Community College is trying to do something about that issue by launching a new Dental Science Program, which will initially educate dental assistants in Gadsden, Alabama.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’

None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Young shooting victim shares her emotional journey to healing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — "I'm sad because I can't walk," 10-year-old Ja'Liyah Baker said more than a year after she was shot while shielding her little brother from gunfire. The children were getting out of their car after school on Nov. 10, 2021, when the shooting started. As Christmas nears,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

An Emotional Mayor Woodfin Speaks on 12-Year-Old Killed While Sleeping

Following the shooting death of a sleeping 12-year-old girl, an emotional Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin struggled to speak about the incident at a press conference Wednesday morning. At almost 2 a.m. Wednesday, Audriana Pearson, a seventh-grader at Eugene Brown Erwin Middle School in Center Point, was shot and killed when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘He helped lay the groundwork for where the city is today’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Former Cullman Fire Rescue Acting Chief David Munger passed away Dec. 14 at the age of 64, his legacy leaving an impact on the community.   Munger’s brother, James Munger, recently spoke with The Tribune about the love his brother had for his city, career and family.   “David was not only my brother, but a peer in the field of fire protection,” James Munger said. “He began his career with Cullman Fire Rescue in 1978 about a year after I joined the department. I left the department in 1980 to join the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, but David remained...
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville

Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
251
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing News information for Cullman, Alabama and surrounding areas

 https://cullmandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy