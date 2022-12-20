Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Pembina Pipeline Named Top 25 Dividend Stock With 5.78% Yield (PPL)
Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSX: PPL.TO) has been named as a Top 25 dividend stock, according the most recent Canada Stock Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the coverage universe, PPL shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong monthly dividend history at Pembina Pipeline Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH
Stock Market News for Dec 23, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday resuming December selloff after two days of positive ending. Market participants remained extremely concerned about a recession in 2023. Several strong economic data have negative impact on investors’ sentiment that the Fed will continue its aggressive monetary policies going forward. All the three major stock indexes finished in negative territory.
