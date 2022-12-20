Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT
The CEF Muni Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 442,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XMPT were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nuveen Amt-free...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX). VMVIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group is...
Zacks.com
ETF Investing Strategies for 2023
(1:30) - What Should Investors Expect Heading Into 2023?. (10:50) - Learning To Live With Inflation: How To Invest Around This Theme. (17:45) - Positioning Your Portfolio For 2023: Should You Invest In Short or Long Duration TIPS?. (25:00) - Good Investment Themes For 2023. In this episode of ETF...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Inflation report, Lululemon falls, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be concentrating on key economic reports including the latest on inflation and consumer sentiment.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron's glum forecastadding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oand Amazon.com...
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Find Support On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has closed lower in five straight sessions, falling more than 105 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,070-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ
MCHI, TME, VIPS, TAL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $216.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 156,400,000 to 161,000,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) is down about 3.7%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is down about 0.3%, and TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) is lower by about 9.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
NASDAQ
Best Trading Day of December So Far; LULU, COST, AVGO Report
Market indices just closed their best regular trading session of December so far, after flattish jobless claims data demonstrated some economic resilience, even as longer-term jobless claims have reached their highest level in 10 months. Gains were also despite a widening gap in the inverted yield curve between 2-year and 10-year bonds — back above 80 basis points (bps) for the second day in a row.
NASDAQ
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
NASDAQ
Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Underwater on Thursday
A stock in the beleaguered tech sector, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had an awful Thursday. Disquieting news about the state of the company, plus a bearish analyst note, combined to drive the share price down by more than 4% on the day -- a far worse showing than the 1.5% slide of the S&P 500 index.
