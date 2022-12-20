Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%. In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron's glum forecastadding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oand Amazon.com...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 23, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday resuming December selloff after two days of positive ending. Market participants remained extremely concerned about a recession in 2023. Several strong economic data have negative impact on investors’ sentiment that the Fed will continue its aggressive monetary policies going forward. All the three major stock indexes finished in negative territory.
NASDAQ
Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Underwater on Thursday
A stock in the beleaguered tech sector, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had an awful Thursday. Disquieting news about the state of the company, plus a bearish analyst note, combined to drive the share price down by more than 4% on the day -- a far worse showing than the 1.5% slide of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
It's not easy being Cathie Wood these days. The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker has fallen on hard times since turning heads with triple-digit returns in 2020 for her family of high-growth exchange-traded funds. Her largest fund hit a five-year low on Tuesday. She's not standing still....
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
NASDAQ
MCHI, TME, VIPS, TAL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $216.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 156,400,000 to 161,000,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) is down about 3.7%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is down about 0.3%, and TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) is lower by about 9.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 3 Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRC was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps with help Nike, FedEx and consumer sentiment
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes rallied on Wednesday and were on track for their biggest one-day percentage gain so far this month with help from upbeat Nike NKE.N and FedEx FDX.N quarterly updates, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors. Nike...
NASDAQ
The Intersection Of Bitcoin And Medical Tourism
This is an opinion editorial by Frankie Wallace, a freelance writer from the Pacific Northwest. Medical tourism is on the rise. Every year millions of Americans save between 40-80% in medical fees by crossing the border or taking a short plane ride to receive the care they need. Even after the pandemic slowed international travel, more people looked abroad for shorter wait times, better service, and lower fees.
NASDAQ
This Dividend King Operates a Lot Like Berkshire Hathaway
Most investors know just how great of a stock Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been over the last five-plus decades. Led by legendary investor Warren Buffett, who at 92 years old still runs the company, the stock has soundly beaten the market in just about every year since 1965. 2022 is one of these years where Berkshire stock is showing its prowess, easily outperforming the struggling S&P 500, which first entered bear market territory in June.
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For FREYR Battery (FREY)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: Upstart Holdings (UPST) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Arista Networks (ANET): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $74.78, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
