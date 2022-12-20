Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 12,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,600 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

1 DAY AGO