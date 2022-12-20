Read full article on original website
Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX). VMVIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group is...
Stock Market News for Dec 23, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday resuming December selloff after two days of positive ending. Market participants remained extremely concerned about a recession in 2023. Several strong economic data have negative impact on investors’ sentiment that the Fed will continue its aggressive monetary policies going forward. All the three major stock indexes finished in negative territory.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $74.78, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $163.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had...
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.60, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Southern Co. (SO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southern Co. (SO) closed the most recent trading day at $71.74, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%. In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low...
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly...
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPLK, TSN, PTON
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 12,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,600 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
MCHI, TME, VIPS, TAL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $216.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 156,400,000 to 161,000,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) is down about 3.7%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is down about 0.3%, and TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) is lower by about 9.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
US STOCKS-Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron's glum forecastadding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oand Amazon.com...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $35.85, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company...
