Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX). VMVIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group is...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%. In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low...
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: EH,APTV,MSI

Technology stocks were edging lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.4%. In company news, EHang Holdings (EH) shares dropped 8.2% after Friday saying the Qingdao West Coast New Area in Shandong province has acquired a $10...
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry

Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $35.85, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.46, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company...
MCHI, TME, VIPS, TAL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $216.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 156,400,000 to 161,000,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) is down about 3.7%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is down about 0.3%, and TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) is lower by about 9.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2022: IMRN,DBVT,IMMP

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.3%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.6% in recent trading. In company news, Immuron (IMRN) shares rallied Friday to a 6-month...
Southern Co. (SO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southern Co. (SO) closed the most recent trading day at $71.74, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $320.21, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $163.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had...
Bear of the Day: Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Armstrong World Industries AWI designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, wood and wood fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. AWI also produces ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid items that support drywall ceiling systems. It sells its systems to resale distributors and contractors, as well as wholesalers and retailers.
Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Underwater on Thursday

A stock in the beleaguered tech sector, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had an awful Thursday. Disquieting news about the state of the company, plus a bearish analyst note, combined to drive the share price down by more than 4% on the day -- a far worse showing than the 1.5% slide of the S&P 500 index.
Dropbox (DBX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) closed at $22.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company...

