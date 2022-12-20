ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Transitional Housing continues to positively impact local families

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zl9H_0jpKhSTE00

On average, it takes a woman seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship.

According to statistics provided by the National Domestic Violence Hotline, despite wanting to leave, many women find themselves feeling as though they are unable to because of lack of financial stability, family support or a multitude of other reasons.

After finding the courage to leave an abusive relationship for good, a local woman and her young son found themselves crashing on the couch of a trusted friend. Unsure of where to go next, Terri discovered Transitional Housing of Steele County through the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County. With their help, she was able to find stability.

It was an altercation that left Terri’s ex-boyfriend in jail when she finally found the courage and opportunity to leave and stay gone.

“When I left I had nowhere to go,” she said. “I reached out to the Crisis Resource Center and then Transitional Housing reached out to me, and we were just waiting for a place to open up for us to go.”

Before leaving the relationship, Terri was a stay-at-home mom and her ex controlled all the finances.

“He was the breadwinner and I stayed home with our son,” she said. “I didn’t have a job and I didn’t have a lot of the financial skills you need to be on your own because before I lived with my ex, I lived with my dad and he handled all the bills and financial things, too.”

Through the Transitional Housing program, Terri and her son were able to live in a townhome and with the assistance and guidance of workers at Transitional Housing, Terri learned how to become financially stable to support her family.

“I moved a couple times throughout the two year program, but they really helped get me back on my feet,” she said.

The Transitional Housing Program allows individuals and families rent assistance and case management for up to two years. The client is able to advocate for themselves and largely remain in control over the apartment they live in by providing a security deposit and first month’s rent.

The case manager and client fill out budgeting worksheets together and have reevaluations every few months, and gradually the amount of assistance is decreased, so the client is able to become fully self-sufficient in managing their finances.

“I was able to find a good paying job as a receptionist,” Terri said. “I love my job and I was able to purchase a house this year too. I don’t think I could have done any of this without the help of the crisis center and Transitional Housing.”

Terri plans to expand on her skills and is considering attending college to pursue a degree in business administration.

“The CRC and Transitional housing where there to help me every step of the way. They’re very knowledgeable and because I came from a domestic situation they had me set up with a specialist who helped me through court and was just there to talk to me if I needed someone to listen,” she said. “I didn’t know there were so many resources out there. I think that’s why it took me so long to leave because he controlled everything and I thought if we live we will have nothing.”

A 2018 study conducted by the Wilder Foundation estimated that 19,600 Minnesotans experienced homelessness on any given night in 2018. The foundation conducts studies every three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next study will be in 2023. Roughly 350 of those were in Steele County, according to Julie Anderson, executive director of Transitional Housing of Steele County.

Experiencing homelessness isn’t only cardboard boxes and tents under a bridge, Transitional Housing Executive Director Julie Anderson said. Many people who experience homelessness in Steele County are “couch hopping” or sleeping in their cars.

“Right now we have 20 people in our transitional housing program and we help on average four people a month with our eviction prevention program,” she said.

For the last two years, the primary fundraising for Transitional Housing went virtual, but they were still able to meet about 60% of their $100,000 goal.

“We usually do a breakfast in the fall and we have people share their personal stories and we’re hoping to go back to in person this year,” Anderson said. “People can still donate whenever and every penny helps someone in the community and we do have such a great and supportive community.”

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota School Announcements

The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. Owatonna: Closing 2 hours early (no after school activities) When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
kiow.com

Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard

The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
ELLENDALE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Petrenko family moves to Mankato

It has been just over two months since the Petrenko family – Halyna and her daughters Veronika (Nika) and Yelyzaveta (Liza) – helped put on the Stand with Ukraine event alongside Urland Lutheran Church and First English Lutheran Church. At the conclusion of the event, it was announced...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
OWATONNA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother

Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
ROCHESTER, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
320
Followers
678
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy