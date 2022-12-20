Best of 2022: ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite Building a Better Bay Area stories
A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2022. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people. Watch the player above for the full video. Or click on the links below to take a look at your favorite anchor or reporter's take on 2022.
- ABC7's Chris Alvarez shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Leslie Brinkley shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Amanda del Castillo shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Dustin Dorsey shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Michael Finney shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Jobina Fortson shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Zach Fuentes shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Julian Glover shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Tim Johns shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Dion Lim shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Lyanne Melendez shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Karina Nova shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Dan Noyes shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Gloria Rodriguez shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Stephanie Sierra shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Kristen Sze shares most memorable story of 2022
- ABC7's Melanie Woodrow shares most memorable story of 2022
Comments / 0