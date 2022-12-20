Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine to Appoint Joseph T. Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph T. Deters to fill the vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court that is occurring because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
OH--Ohio Digest, 130pm update, OH
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Ohio stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Ohio and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
New Jersey, Michigan to offer joint online poker play Jan. 1
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states.
Ohio Turnpike Issues Weather Event Travel Restriction for High-Profile Vehicles
Press Release from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission: BEREA, Ohio (Dec. 22, 2022) – In anticipation of a major weather event, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel restriction for all high-profile vehicles from 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, to 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.)
ODOT asking drivers to be patient as they continue to battle against high winds when clearing roads
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Snow plows are expected to be on the road throughout the day today as they battle the storm. The Ohio Department of Transportation says that roadways will take more time to properly clear off due to high winds and low visibility. ODOT Drivers are trying their best to lay down material to clear off ice and snow but the weather is not fully cooperating.
