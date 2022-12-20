Bail bondsman acted in defense when he shot, killed man in Gaston County, DA says

GASTONIA, N.C. — A bail bondsman was justified when he shot and killed a man in Gaston County in June, officials said.

The shooting happened on June 3 in front of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City. Officers learned Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, had been shot several times. He died later that day.

Authorities confirmed Lewis was struck eight times and said it happened while he was being apprehended by agents from Faith Bail Bonding.

Gastonia police conducted an investigation, which included an inspection of the firearms, projectiles, casings recovered from the scene and an additional gun belonging to Lewis. The state crime lab also analyzed the gun and ballistic evidence.

The District Attorney’s Office determined the following: On Dec. 29, 2021, the court issued an order for Lewis’ arrest after a missed court appearance. Then on June 3, 2022, licensed agents with Faith Bail Bonding tried to apprehend him as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the driveway of the home. The DA determined Lewis showed a gun to the bondsmen and in response, one bondsman shot and fatally hurt Lewis.

The DA determined that the bondsman acted in defense of a fellow bondsman while lawfully attempting to apprehend Lewis. Therefore, Lewis’ shooting death was ruled to be a justified homicide and no criminal charges will be filed.

Lewis’ mother said she was so upset with the decision that she walked out of meeting with the DA in tears.

“I have nothing to look forward to,” Lynn Spargo said.

Spargo was still angry with the bondsmen who shot her son.

“They might as well (have taken) me with him because they took my life,” Lewis said.

The tears Spargo shed Tuesday are also over the district attorney’s decision not to charge the bondsmen after a five-month investigation.

“We treat it in a lot of similar ways to an officer-involved shooting, because these bondsmen are acting under a very similar authority,” District Attorney Travis Page said.

He said that Faith Bonding is licensed and insured, and the bondsmen had every right to react when he says Lewis picked up a gun.

“One of the bondsmen took action in the defense of his colleagues and because of that, we see it as a justifiable action,” Page said.

“(The shooting is) never going to be justified,” Spargo said.

Kimberly White, Lewis’ aunt, said she was in the driveway when the shooting started.

She said her nephew didn’t pull a gun.

“That boy didn’t have time,” White said. “When I tell you they rolled up, they rolled up and jumped out shooting.”

Spargo and White said they can’t believe the DA’s findings.

Spargo held her son in her arms after the shooting.

“That’s overkill,” Spargo said. “They shot my son seven times through the windshield.”

Family members said they want an outside agency to review the case.

They are not sure how that can happen since the district attorney usually has the final say in cases, such as this.

“Something needs to be done,” Spargo said.

The DA said his decision doesn’t make this case any less tragic for the family who must live with the results.

He also said the investigation could have gone faster if the bondsmen had worn body cameras, which is not a requirement.

VIDEO: Gastonia expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays

©2022 Cox Media Group